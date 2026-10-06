Posted in: Comics | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly, newlitg

Buffy, Angel & Firefly 2027 Relaunch: Daily LITG, 6th Of October, 2026

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The FBI Punisher Challenge Coin

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, DC All-In Gossip

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity

LITG four years ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG five years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Hannah Means-Shannon , currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine and editor of Pete Townshend 's Lifehouse.

, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, Clay Fernald , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Eric Jimenez , artist on Temporal

, artist on Temporal Mike Carlin , DC Senior Editor

, DC Senior Editor Shane Davis , Superman and Batman artist

, Superman and Batman artist Julian Darius , comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit

, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit Shannon Smith , colourist and editor

, colourist and editor Jim Nelson , artist on Athena Voltaire,

, artist on Athena Voltaire, Kathleen A. Webb , Archie Comics writer

, Archie Comics writer Darwin McPherson , Green Lantern writer

, Green Lantern writer Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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