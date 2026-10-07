Posted in: Comics | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly, newlitg

Buffy, Angel & Firefly Relaunch in Daily LITG, 7th Of October, 2026

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Buffy, Angel and Firefly relaunch news led Bleeding Cool, with updated 2027 launch timing driving major reader interest.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s top stories, from Buffy comics to DC, Marvel, Doctor Who and Avengers news.

Additional highlights include comic industry scoops, spoiler previews, hot comics charts and publisher announcements.

Past LITG snapshots revisit Buffy and Angel-related moments, alongside standout pop culture and comics stories by year.

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

The Buffy, Angel and Firefly 2027 Relaunch and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Wicked And Wicked

LITG two years ago, Angel 25th Anniversary

LITG three years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG four years ago, DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?

?

LITG five years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon

LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Chaykin , creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics

, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics Marvin Perry Mann , comics inker.

, comics inker. Phil Yeh , creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.

, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues. Fernando Ruiz , co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.

, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School. David Doub , publisher of Dusk Comics.

, publisher of Dusk Comics. Chris Arrant , formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar

, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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