Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Bulletdog, fawcett

Bulletdog's Thanksgiving Day Debut & Origin, Bulletman #10 at Auction

Fawcett's Bulletdog, arguably the first dog superhero of the Golden Age, had his origin moment on Thanksgiving day.

Article Summary Bulletdog’s true origin unfolds in Bulletman #10, when Bulletgirl’s brave puppy earns a gravity collar on Thanksgiving Day.

First seen aiding in Bulletman #9, Bulletdog helps stop the Weeper, a crook using fake tragedies to stage robberies.

Fawcett quickly expanded Bulletdog’s role, teasing more adventures as readers later helped choose the flying hero’s name.

Bulletman #10 is an early Golden Age Bulletdog key, with scarce high-grade copies and debated cover art by Raboy or Binder.

By the time Fawcett introduced Bulletdog on the cover of Bulletman #10 in late 1942, the pup himself had already helped catch the villain of Bulletman #9. He was just Susan (Bulletgirl) Kent's new puppy then, a little brown dog who had helped Bulletgirl and Bulletman deal with a ring of canine thieves. Oddly enough, the black-and-white dog at the Kents' Thanksgiving table in issue #10 looks nothing like the dog hero of issue #9, but when Susan suggests the pup ought to fly with Bulletman and Bulletgirl, the connection is made clear.

How Bulletgirl's Puppy Earned His Gravity Collar

In Bulletman #9's "Case of the Canine Criminals", the dog thieves are working for a villain who controls them via radio. As the story begins, we learn that Susan Kent has bought a puppy. While Bulletman and Bulletgirl are investigating a jewelry store robbery in progress by a pack of dogs, Bulletgirl's puppy defends Bulletman from another dog's attack, and it is later discovered that the pup's mother is part of the controlled pack of dogs. The puppy also prevents the human ringleader from escaping in the end.

At the beginning of issue #10, a villain named the Weeper is determined to make Thanksgiving a day of suffering: "They shall remember Thanksgiving as the saddest day of their lives. And that will make me so, so happy!" In the opening salvo of this cruel plan, we see a family sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner as they receive what appears to be a War Department telegram. Their son Edward, it says, has been killed in action. The telegram is a fake. On another fraudulent visit, a false report of a fire gets a man to reveal where he keeps his securities. As Bulletman eventually works out, the Weeper's ultimate motive is to orchestrate a series of robberies.

When the Weeper gets the best of Bulletgirl in a subsequent confrontation, her puppy, who had followed on foot, sinks his teeth into the Weeper's arm, giving Bulletman a chance to intervene. Bulletgirl then suggests that the dog be given an anti-gravity collar similar in ability to their helmets. Bulletman recalls the pup's role in defeating the canine-ring villain in issue #9 and agrees, and Bulletgirl names him Bulletdog. In the end, Bulletdog, given the scent on the Weeper's handkerchief, finds the villain hiding in a grandfather clock. Back at Thanksgiving dinner, the dog gets the turkey legs.

Fawcett was already advertising another Bulletdog adventure and a Christmas case in this Thanksgiving issue. The Copyright Office entry for issue #10 lists November 13, 1942, ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26. In our earlier account of Bulletdog, we identified Slug as the dog's name in the Christmas case in issue #11. In issue #12, Fawcett asked its readers to name him. The answer turned up on page 33 of Master Comics #39. Fawcett reported that entries had come in by the thousands and explained why the name Tracer had won.

The CGC census lists 16 Universal copies, three at 8.0 and three higher. Heritage and CGC credit the Bulletdog cover to Mac Raboy, while GCD tentatively credits Jack Binder with both pencils and inks. The origin and debut of the earliest dog superhero in comic books, there's a Bulletman #10 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) CGC VF 8.0 White pages up for auction at the December 10, 2026 Heritage Comics Auction #40379.

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