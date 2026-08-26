Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly

Cancelled Buffy & Angel Comics Will Return, But Bigger. Also Firefly.

Those cancelled Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel comics from Dynamite Entertainment will return, but bigger, as a result of writer Kelly Thompson "evolving" them. Also, Firefly. #buffy

Article Summary Buffy, Angel and Firefly are effectively uncancelled at Dynamite, with all three titles set to be resolicited.

Kelly Thompson’s Buffy and Angel story grew more ambitious, prompting larger debut issues without extra cost.

Dynamite says Buffy #1 and Angel #1 will return with significant added story pages and a better launch plan.

Firefly is also delayed and will be resolicited, while Dynamite confirms The X-Files launch remains on track.

Sometimes you need to run the first story to get the second, or the third. Earlier today, I ran the news that all retailer orders for the Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel and Firefly comics solicited by Dynamite Entertainment had been cancelled – but also that there was still hope and to expect an announcement. Well, now we have that announcement. Nick Barrucci, owner, publisher and CEO of Dynamite, tells me, "We wanted to update everyone on why the current Buffy and Angel solicitations – the current orders are cancelled, and the book will be resolicited. Writer Kelly Thompson's story for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel evolved and became more ambitious, so we felt we needed to take a step back and up the page count to meet the story and deliver the best possible product for fans. Buffy #1 and Angel #1 will have significant story page increases from average issues — at no additional cost to readers or retailers. It's important to Kelly and Dynamite that this is done right and not rushed, so we decided resoliciting both titles is the best way to fully convey these updates across the board. We have also decided to push Firefly back and will resolicit. X-Files is still launching in February." Here's how they looked originally when solicited:

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins) present a vision of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER you've got to read to believe! Featuring the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character! Into every generation, a slayer is born. And Buffy Summers may have broken the mold. Though Buffy's powers were varied and great, it was the love and devotion she inspired that was perhaps her greatest power. And when she gave her life to save the world, the people who loved her couldn't live with that. This is that story. $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins) present a vision of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER you've got to read to believe! Featuring the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character! Into every generation, a slayer is born. And Buffy Summers may have broken the mold. Though Buffy's powers were varied and great, it was the love and devotion she inspired that was perhaps her greatest power. And when she gave her life to save the world, the people who loved her couldn't live with that. This is that story. $4.99 1/1/1901 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #2

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

The comics event series of the year continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins)! Still reeling from the shocking events of last issue, the team has no time to catch their breath as deadly minions are out for blood. Having everyone together again feels good, feels right. But something seems…off… $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama The comics event series of the year continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins)! Still reeling from the shocking events of last issue, the team has no time to catch their breath as deadly minions are out for blood. Having everyone together again feels good, feels right. But something seems…off… $4.99 1/1/1901 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

Darla claims to be searching for Angel – but instead she finds a very, VERY angry Buffy. The all-new adventures continue from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins). $4.99 1/1/1901

ANGEL #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama

Following the July debut of the extra-sized Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, Angel #1 kicks off with an extra-sized 48-page premiere issue featuring extra pages of story and art plus a special sketchbook section, specially priced at just $4.99! Featuring the first appearance of Angel and Buffy's new big bad, LEVIATHAN! Once the terrifying vampire Angelus, Angel was cursed for his crimes with the return of his soul. That soul eventually led him to Sunnydale and a tragic star-crossed affair with Buffy, his vampire-slaying true love. Once the tragedy had run its course, Angel built himself a new life in Los Angeles as a supernatural detective, helping the helpless. But things don't always go according to plan. And sometimes, you do have to go home again. This is that story. Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO (Lilo & Stitch) present a stunning new vision of ANGEL. $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama Following the July debut of the extra-sized Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, Angel #1 kicks off with an extra-sized 48-page premiere issue featuring extra pages of story and art plus a special sketchbook section, specially priced at just $4.99! Featuring the first appearance of Angel and Buffy's new big bad, LEVIATHAN! Once the terrifying vampire Angelus, Angel was cursed for his crimes with the return of his soul. That soul eventually led him to Sunnydale and a tragic star-crossed affair with Buffy, his vampire-slaying true love. Once the tragedy had run its course, Angel built himself a new life in Los Angeles as a supernatural detective, helping the helpless. But things don't always go according to plan. And sometimes, you do have to go home again. This is that story. Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO (Lilo & Stitch) present a stunning new vision of ANGEL. $4.99 1/1/1901 ANGEL #2

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama

It's time to get moving. Angel has picked his "Away Team," and now they must jump off into complete…hellish…chaos. The all-new thrills continue from Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incredible artist Giulia Giacomino! $4.99 1/1/1901

F IREFLY #1

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn

Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator) invite you aboard the Firefly-class spaceship Serenity for all new renegade adventures! As this all-new adventure begins, Mal Reynolds is desperate for cash to keep Serenity flying, while Simon and Kaylee must pose as a married couple to pull off a heist, but end up with more than they bargained for when an old caper comes back to haunt them. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator) invite you aboard the Firefly-class spaceship Serenity for all new renegade adventures! As this all-new adventure begins, Mal Reynolds is desperate for cash to keep Serenity flying, while Simon and Kaylee must pose as a married couple to pull off a heist, but end up with more than they bargained for when an old caper comes back to haunt them. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 1/1/1901 FIREFLY #2

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn

Against his better judgment, Mal has to make contact with an old acquaintance to fence some stolen goods. And no surprise – things go…less than smoothly. From Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator)! $4.99 1/1/1901

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