Canongate Books On UK Printing Rights To Frank Miller's Push The Wall

Canongate Books on getting the UK and Commonwealth (aside from Canada) printing rights to Frank Miller's Push The Wall autobiography

Bleeding Cool broke the news a month ago that Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller would be published in hardcover on the 14th of July 2026, by S&S/Saga Press in the USA and Canongate Books in the UK with Frank Miller saying, "This is my way. May it help you find your own."

We now have some details on Canongate's deal, as publisher-at-large Francis Bickmore acquired UK and Commonwealth rights (excluding Canada) to the book from Cathryn Summerhayes at Curtis Brown on behalf of Frank Miller's agent Albert Lee at UTA. With Canongate saying "In Push the Wall, Frank Miller chronicles the creation of his most iconic works such as Sin City, 300, Ronin, Daredevil, Wolverine and notably, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which, alongside Batman: Year One served as the foundation for all Batman film and animated adaptations for the past 40 years… Miller reveals how he got his first breaks, how he poured his own life into his darkly realistic characters, how he fought against comic book censorship of the early 1980s, and how he introduced manga-style storytelling to US readers decades before popular anime and manga began appearing in Western pop culture. Miller transformed the way comics are told and this is how he did it… Push the Wall is a masterclass in the art of storytelling and an intimate look inside the mind and life of a creative genius. With over a dozen illustrations, chosen from seminal moments from Miller's art, and organised by the 16 lessons that meant most to Miller, this reveals the man behind some of the most exciting stories of our age."

Publisher Francis Bickmore said "Miller is a comics legend and we are thrilled to publish this wise and joyous celebration of the comics form and how it sits within the history of art and literature over the past two millennia. Comics have given us some of the most memorable heroes and villains of our age, and the form seems increasingly prophetic as we look for ways to resist corrupt politicians and interfering billionaires. Like George Lucas, Miller's work over five decades has explored our hero's journeys and our darkest shadow sides, and now he shares his own journey to inspire and inform the storytellers of tomorrow."

"From the all-time bestselling mind behind Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil, 300, and Sin City, Push the Wall is part memoir, part master class for budding artists and writers by one of the greatest living creators whose work has influenced pop culture for decades. Frank Miller is our greatest living comic book writer and artist. Frank Miller shares his life, and through, his artistic process. Miller's artistic influence is evident in so very much of our popular culture, perhaps most notably with Batman—every film adaptation from the past forty years has been influenced by Miller's work with the dark knight. Simply, Frank Miller has transformed the way comics are told. Here, Frank's mix of autobiographical lessons evokes Patti Smith's Just Kids as it weaves his struggles as a seventeen-year-old kid fresh from Vermont into a seedy 1970s New York City with his eventual success on reimagining Daredevil and Wolverine. From there to Miller's rescue and revitalization of Batman, to his time in Hollywood, the Sin City comics and film adaptations he would codirect, and the retelling of the Spartans' last stand in 300. Miller, by constantly challenging himself as an artist and writer on his terms, built an iconoclastic career. With over a dozen illustrations of Miller's art, Push the Wall is the work of his career—it is a masterclass as it encapsulates his life in sixteen lessons for the aspiring creative reader."

"changed the course of comics" Rolling Stone

"Probably the finest piece of comic art ever published" Stephen King on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns "Frank Miller doing his Daredevil magic . . . his weird, scary New York . . . made me want to write" Colson Whitehead

