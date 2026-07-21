Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: canto, david m. booher, drew zucker

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles, A New Ongoing Series From Dark Horse

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker, a new ongoing series From Dark Horse Comics launching in November

Article Summary Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles launches from Dark Horse in November 2026, beginning a brand-new ongoing era.

David M. Booher and Drew Zucker send Canto across the Mechanical Sea to the mysterious Forgotten Isles.

When disaster strikes Mico the Malorex, Canto must unravel island secrets and fight to save his friend.

Vittorio Astone and AndWorld Design join returning creators as Canto welcomes new readers and longtime fans.

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles sees the return of David M. Booher and Drew Zucker's kids fantasy series, from Dark Horse Comics in November as an ongoing series.

"Action! Suspense! Adventure! Set sail with Canto across the Mechanical Sea! In this all-new ongoing series, the small knight with a big heart travels the Unnamed World to help those in need. That mission takes him to the mysterious Forgotten Isles, where jungle fauna mixes with strange machines. What happened to the Forgotten People who once lived there? That mystery must wait when catastrophe befalls his best friend Mico the Malorex. Will Canto's courage be enough to save his companion? Or will their journey end at the bottom of the Mechanical Sea? Since its debut in 2019, Canto has captured readers' hearts through stories of courage, friendship, and the belief that even the smallest hero can change the world. Now, Booher and Zucker begin a brand-new era perfect for new readers while staying true to the heart that has made the series a modern classic."

Coloured by Vittorio Astone and lettered by AndWorld Design, Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles #1 has covers from Drew Zucker and Vittorio Astone, Duncan Fegredo, Mr. Oz, and the first of a series of collectible "vintage pulp" incentive covers from Lukas Ketner.

"Canto has always lived in an expansive world, full of undiscovered stories about courage and adventure and helping others. That's why the new ongoing series The Clockwork Chronicles is about expanding the adventures for new readers meeting the character for the first time. The whole team has worked hard to keep the magic that makes Canto so captivating while launching an exciting new era of stories." – David M. Booher

"Canto has always been a story designed to bring readers new and seasoned to his world. When we completed The Shrouded Man Saga and began to talk about what Canto's adventures would look like going forward, we knew we had more stories to tell and worlds to explore. With that, we have brought to life The Clockwork Chronicles, setting Canto on a whole new journey for those who have already discovered Canto, and those coming to the adventure for the first time. The entire team has invested heavily into this next part of the story, and we can't wait to take those first steps with all of you." – Drew Zucker

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles #1 goes on sale the 18th of November, 2026.

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