Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: 2019 SDCC, Capitol Comics, comicspro, sdcc

Capitol Comics Wins Summer 2026 Image Comics Select Retailer Award

Capitol Comics of Raleigh, North Carolina wins Summer 2026 Image Select Retailer Award

At the ComicsPRO event at San Diego Comic-Con, Image Comics announced that the Summer 2026 Image Select Retailer Award winner, Capitol Comics in Raleigh, North Carolina, is their second North Carolina shop in a row.

"We are beyond ecstatic and absolutely honoured to receive this recognition from Image Comics. We have enjoyed servicing our comic community in Raleigh and greater North Carolina for the past forty years, and look forward to many more. To our local community of regular and new customers, our online communities on Facebook, Instagram, and Whatnot, and our customers, friends, show vendors, and fellow shop owners, thank YOU for the support and the camaraderie you give us in this industry. We look forward to new firsts for our company yet to come next year, and to continuing to support Image Comics, a true 'House of Ideas,' and a launchpad for so many wonderful literary and artistic creations." – Capitol Comics

The Image Select Retailer Award is an initiative from Image to galvanise recognition for members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community who are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and foster a healthier marketplace. The previous winner of the award was ATOM Comics.

Comic shops were nominated by fans via a form submission and based on criteria such as exemplary customer service. thoughtful and exciting hand-selling recommendations. efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. easy-to-browse shelving. attractive and innovative displays. forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-the-box consumer outreach. community engagement. robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics.

At ComicsPRO at San Diego Comic-Con, Alex Cox. Director of Direct Market Sales at Image Comics announced the award, saying, "We get hundreds of nominations and the common theme throughout them all was community. It was a lot of "I've never read comics before, My kid was getting interested in comics, I read them 10 years ago and I didn't know what to buy, They brought us in, They welcomed us. They made us feel like a family… They're a community hub, they're everything that we kind of wanna come out. This is where everybody in Raleigh is going for comics because they bring everybody in, they welcome them, and we wanna congratulate these guys, and I wish they were here to get this themselves, but I'm gonna accept it on their behalf."

Capitol Comics will receive a commemorative medallion to display, a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and website, the store's choice of an exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo and limited to 250 copies,

The previous winners of the Image Select Retailer Award were Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hall of Justice Comics in Parker, Colorado, Peebles Comics & Games in Scotland, Four Color Fantasies in Winchester, Virginia, Comics Etc. in Australia, ACME Comics in Greensboro, North Carolina, and ATOM Comics in Poland.

Image Comics states that "The Local Comic Shop is the sales backbone of the comic book industry, and sadly, the least appreciated when it comes to award recognition. The Image Select Retailer Award is a way to reward and spotlight stores that have done exemplary work in expanding their audiences and evangelising the medium to new readers. Image Comics feels there isn't enough being done to highlight stores that are raising the bar, changing the marketplace, and building readership, and this award is meant as a fun way to help address that oversight."

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