Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, doctor doom, red skull

Captain America Brings "I Could Do This All Day" To Comics (Spoilers)

Steve Rogers Revisits The "I Could Do This All Day" Line in Captain America #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima (Spoilers)

It was in the first Captain America: The First Avenger movie, then in Avengers: Civil War, then in Avengers: Endgame… and even in the musical version from Hawkeye.

And today? Well, it's a different world. In Captain America #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima, Steve Rogers is close to death and is currently fighting alongside Doctor Doom in Hell, trying to spread democracy to the underworld.

Even as the events of Armageddon play out above him, he is looking for recruits. He goes to the place where he might find souls in hell that aren't bad, they're just drawn that way, who didn't so much fall but vaguely sauntered downwards…

As God gets a double namecheck when dealing with these moral greys, something Captain America is never that good with. He prefers something a little more Objectivist and even in Hell, that's not so easy to find.

But there's something down here that makes things a lot more black-and-white. Even if it's red.

Nothing quite beats the right-hand man of Adolf Hitler when it comes to ridding oneself of moral equivocation. The last war fought without moral qualms, the one that formed Steve Rogers…

And now playing out in Hell, forever. And letting Steve Rogers use his movie catchphrase in the comic books, albeit one that recognises the never-ending reality they currently find themselves in…

Not quite as snappy, but it gets the job done…

Captain America #14 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

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