Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, mephisto, one more day, Valerio Schiti

Captain America Follows Spider-Man In A Deal With Mephisto? (Spoilers)

Will Captain America Follow Spider-Man In A "One More Day" Style Deal Of His Own With Mephisto? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Man's deal with Mephisto in One More Day echoes through Marvel as Captain America faces a devil's bargain.

Captain America #15 sees Steve Rogers tempted to trade his soul for worldwide freedom and democracy in hell.

Doctor Doom's past with Mephisto resurfaces as Red Skull wages war, raising fears Steve's choice has a dark price.

Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 expands the Mephisto fallout, linking Hell's invasion to Marvel's Armageddon event.

Twenty years ago, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson sold their marriage to the devil, Mephisto, in exchange for saving Aunt May's life, and in the process, removing their unborn child from the timeline, who one day would threaten Mephisto. As Amazing Spider-Man #1000 barrels down on us, with Aunt May having a stroke, and the suggestion that this deal may be revisited, Captain America is doing the same. As a result of the events of Armageddon, Steve Rogers is dead, but not completely. In hell, he is fighting alongside Doctor Doom against the Red Skull, a soldier of Mephisto. But a deal with the devil is on the cards again, in Captain America #15 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti.

First with Victor Von Doom. Doctor Doom has already sent his first love to hell in exchange for supernatural knowledge, something he has been repentant for. Now he gets a chance to do more than words.

What deal could possibly tempt Captain America? Only one…

Freedom, democracy for all, clearly no catches, no hidden clauses, no monkey's paw results… and he even shows a previously satisfied customer.

Just to rub the salt into the wounds evident on the medical bed…

Steve Rogers sacrifices his soul for the freedom and democracy of the world. Of course, this is also what the Red Hulk has been fighting for in Avengers Armageddon, and the future we have seen in which a very American version of freedom and democracy is imposed, superheroes are defeated, and Captain America is imprisoned. Has this deal guaranteed that future, is this a deal Steve Rogers will regret forever?

Well, Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Stefano Nesi, also out today may have some answers, as Atlantis is attacked by Hell's forces.

And then so is Wakanda, drawing frenemies Black Panther and Namor the Sub-Mariner together, against one force.

The return of Doctor Doom, bringing hell with him. Captain America #15 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti and Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Stefano Nesi are published today by Marvel Comics as part of the Armageddon crossover event.

Captain America #15 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL! A giant battle breaks out as MEPHISTO's volatile ally, RED SKULL, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto"s restless hordes? $4.99 9/2/2026

SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL! A giant battle breaks out as MEPHISTO's volatile ally, RED SKULL, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto"s restless hordes? $4.99 9/2/2026 Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 (of 5) by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Stefano Nesi

BLACK PANTHER AND NAMOR TRAPPED IN HELL…WITH DOOM!!! Spinning out of the events of CAPTAIN AMERICA and AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON. Black Panther and Namor must investigate Hell when Wakanda and Atlantis are attacked by demons!!! But once there. these rival kings discover they aren't alone. as they cross paths with the wandering soul of Doctor Doom! $4.99 9/2/2026

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