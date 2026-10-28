Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, mary jane, mephisto, one more day, peter parker

Captain America, Mephisto, Peter Parker, Mary Jane And One More Day?

Captain America, Doctor Doom, Mephisto, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, The Spider-Marriage And One More Day? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Captain America #16 ends a twist for the entire Marvel Universe.

That shock twist raises a huge One More Day question about Peter and MJ’s marriage?

The fallout points straight at Spider-Man lore, with One More Day suddenly back in play after years of Marvel stalemate.

Amazing Spider-Man #1002 offers no immediate change, but its timeline suggests any One More Day reversal may still be ahead.

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers… Today sees the publication of Captain America #16 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti with Steve Rogers in hell, alongside Doctor Doom, Red Skull, a variety of former girlfriends of Doom, and Mephisto ruling over all. Except it seems that Doctor Doom has poisoned that particular pill.

And with Mephisto out of sorts, the game for Hell is afoot…

And everyone is leaving Mephisto in exchange for new possibilities… while Doctor Doom has been doing his own deal with the Devil.

Doctor Doom only found himself in hell after the end of One World Under Doom in which he took control of the entire Earth before meeting his… doom. So he has recent job experience…

One Hell Under Doom? Welcome to the new Lord of the Underground. But it looks like he has some plans for gentrification: take out a pit here, remove torture racks there, and as for all those work contracts that Mephisto was so fond of…

All of Mephisto's contracts are null and void. The demons, the damnded, they can stay or they can go. Hang on, all of Mephisto's contracts?

All of Mephisto's contracts??

ALL OF THEM??? Blimey. Aunt May, secret identity and the marriage to Mary Jane Watson, what's the status of that contract then?? Is this the end for One More Day like Marvel had seemed to be teasing for the new Avengers. That seemed like just key jangling, but this does not…No change in today's Amazing Spider-Man #1002 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz also out today but…

…that is now specifically set before the events of Armageddon which kicked all this Captain America In Hell stuff off. And now the demons and the damned who don't dwell with Doctor Doom are coming here as well…

Captain America #16 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! $4.99 10/28/2026

WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! $4.99 10/28/2026 Amazing Spider-Man #1002 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

SPIDER-MAN VS. RAVAGE ROUND THREE! Spider-Man's fight with Ravage reveals shocking clues about the villain's origins, forcing Peter to confront the truth about the house that Spidey built. This time, Spidey's victory may come at too great a cost to Peter Parker! $4.99 10/28/2026

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