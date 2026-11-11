Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, aunt may, captain america, mephisto, one more day

Captain America & Spider-Man After Armageddon… Mephisto? (Spoilers)

Captain America and Spider-Man After Armageddon But Ahead Of Mephisto, in Marvel Comics today

Article Summary Captain America and Spider-Man after Armageddon reveal a shaken Marvel Universe, with grief, fury and fallout spreading fast.

Captain America wakes to Fury Jr., Vic and a world turning on heroes, as Bucky’s death and the Red Skull loom large.

Spider-Man faces New York’s backlash, Luke Cage’s tougher anti-superhero stance, and hints of Mephisto fallout still to come.

Emma Frost, Tony Stark and Captain Marvel signal wider Armageddon fallout as Marvel seeds its next big turns.

Today sees Marvel Comics publish Captain America #17 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima, starting the Manifest Destiny storyline following Armageddon, as Amazing Spider-Man #1003 by Joe Kelly and Simone Di Meo, which deals with the Armageddon aftermath… though it doesn't get to the implication of Mephisto's contracts being torn up in Hell by Doctor Doom. Yet. Chip Zdarsky has said he won't be writing the Mary Jane/One More Day side of that story, but he has talked with Amazing Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly, who looks like he will have to go down the implications to the Spider-Marriage, while Chip Zdarsky focuses on Aunt May in the Avengers comic. As Spider-Man catches up with the news… a story he bowed out of.

And Captain America wakes up to it all, after being in a coma/making his way out of Hell, depending on your point of view.

As a fight between The Avengers and the Red Hulk, General Ross, saw a nuclear explosion in Russia, just north of Moscow…

And first there is the empathy, the sorrow, the anger…

Then comes the analysis…

With Nick Fury Jr. stalking Captain America in light of the changes coming…

And the reaction starts to spill out, noticed first by the politicians… especially the superhero politicians like Luke Cage, still mayor of New York, though facing an election…

And Nick Fury Jr. lays it all out to Captain America in full Basil Exposition mode. Even as his daddy is back on the scene…

… and hanging out with Emma Frost of the X-Men? She's certainly busy this week as well, but with a different mystery figure associated with Spider-Man…

… and she is recruiting a thief. Man, it wasn't that long ago she was married to Tony Stark, who followed Armageddon by running off to do something new.

If Nick Fury Jr is stalking Captain America's friends, maybe he should be keeping an eye on Tony Stark and Emma Frost as well. And Spider-Man and his amazing friends… anyone to add?

Captain Marvel, of course. Seems that Boeing has the same issues with doors to their 747s in the Marvel Universe as well as our own. And Tony Stark? How far did he go? Off planet? Another dimension?

Oh, a little closer it seems, dealing with folk who seem to be a cross between Captain America's former identity, Nomad, and the KKK, the Knomads. Is that a silent K? J Jonah Jameson knows the appeal of fascism…

And Aunt May seems to have yet been hit by the dissolution of Mephisto's contracts. She is still alive and does not know who Spider-Man really is…

And as the Avengers are in the spotlight of hate (and love) in Amazing Spider-Man…

Steve Rogers is mourning their absence as well as the death of Bucky, and yes, the Red Skull out of Hell and coming back to Earth…

And Luke Cage expands the anti-superhero legislation and action within New York City… J Jonah Jameson sees superheroes as false angels. Though we have all seen what is coming to New York City, looking like angels over in Avengers…. Captain America #17, Amazing Spider-Man #1003 and Black Cat #16 are published today. Captain America #17 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima

ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns! $4.99 11/11/27

ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns! $4.99 11/11/27 Amazing Spider-Man #1003 by Joe Kelly, Simone Di Meo

SPIDER-MAN races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON as Mayor Cage's office and Spidey's new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over. $4.99 11/11/27

SPIDER-MAN races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON as Mayor Cage's office and Spidey's new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over. $4.99 11/11/27 Black Cat #16 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet

"X-CON" PART ONE This issue of BLACK CAT is X-rated (for gratuitous use of X-MEN guest stars)! EMMA FROST has a job only Felicia Hardy can pull off. But Felicia isn't a mutant…is she?! $4.99 11/11/27

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