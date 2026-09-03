Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, newlitg, one more day

Captain America's One More Day in The Daily LITG 3rd September 2026

Captain America's One More Day was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Captain America's One More Day leads Bleeding Cool's top stories, with a possible Mephisto deal driving major reader interest.

Captain America headlines a Daily LITG roundup packed with trending comics, TV, games, and pop culture stories.

Captain America joins a wider look back at the biggest LITG stories from the same date across the past seven years.

Daily LITG also spotlights additional comic book news, industry birthdays, and ways to subscribe for more updates.

Captain America's One More Day was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Captain America's One More Day and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con

LITG two years ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds

LITG three years ago, the Continued Lateness of the Justice Society Of America

LITG four years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News

LITG six years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off

And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Chadwick , creator of Concrete

, creator of Concrete Kaitlyn Booth , EIC of Bleeding Cool

, EIC of Bleeding Cool Sholly Fisch , writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.

, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman. Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.

of Man-Bat and Grimjack. Sanya Anwar , artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales

, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales Ethan Van Sciver , creator of Cyberfrog

, creator of Cyberfrog Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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