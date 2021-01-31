Captain Kaylee And "The Last Person Anyone Expected" in Firefly #25

Okay, so we made it to the weekend without saying anything. Big time Firefly spoilers going in, as the comic book published by Boom Studios, by Greg Pak and Pius Bak goes beyond the Firefly and Serenity storylines, and solicitations that lied to you. Such as this one for Firefly #25, out last Wednesday.

FIREFLY #25

(W) Greg Pak (A) Pius Bak (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! The BRAND NEW VERSE ers starts here! For the FIRST TIME EVER, it's the most-demanded Firefly story ever, as the series jumps forward in time after the battle with the Reavers that left Wash & Book dead. Mal and the new crew of Serenity set a course for the EARTH THAT WAS! That's right, fans will see what's happened to Earth for the first time in Firefly history – and that means all the rules are going out the window, in ways even Mal can't imagine… A Perfect Jumping-On Point For New Fans!In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Yeah, Mal is not in this comic book. Nor is Earth. Not yet anyway. It is not even mentioned once. Mal is on the cover, but in the comic he is long gone, as bounty hunters track down all of the Serenity crew.

Stuff has gone down between Firefly #24 and #25, Book and Wash died in the Serenity movie, and they have followed Dark Horse's lead by giving Zoe a kid, Emma, courtesy of her late husband. Serenity has a new crewmember Chang-Benitez, who has his own long history…

And in the absence of Mal – and Zoe – Kaylee takes the helm.

As Zoe and Simon are raising Emma separately, on the land, with their own crew Lank and Stev.

Why are they apart? Well, something went down with River and Emma.

But needs must and common cause is found again, especially when there is someone out there disrespecting the past. And using a very familiar name.

Of course, it's a trap.

It has to be a trap.

The return of Wash to Firefly. Somehow. or is it? It will be February 24th till the next issue… here's what they are promising.

FIREFLY #26

(W) Greg Pak (A) Pius Bak (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! A Brand New Era continues… with a shocking return? Zoe, her daughter Emma and the new crew of Serenity are faced with an impossible choice thanks to the shocking arrival of the last person anyone expected. But first Zoe needs to escape the Alliance's latest trap. And it means turning to the one person she ever wanted to see again… Mal Reynolds.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Wash is the last person – is what happened with Emma and River down to Mal? At least he'll be back – unless they are lying to us again.

FIREFLY #27 CVR A BENGAL

(W) Greg Pak (A) Ethan Young (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! A Brand New Era continues… but what happened to Mal Reynolds? Mal Reynolds has left everyone and everything behind after the deaths of Wash and Book. But one call from Zoe will change his life – will he return to Serenity, or has the sky been taken from him forever?In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Well, if Wash is back, maybe that will do it?

FIREFLY #28 CVR A BENGAL

(W) Greg Pak (A) Ethan Young (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! The new era continues, as the crew of Serenity make one last ditch effort to stop the Blue Sun's plan to close off the 'verse! But this means Kaylee must work together with the last person she expected. And when things are done, no one will be where they thought they would be…In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Is that Wash or Mal? After all, she is Captain Kaylee now…