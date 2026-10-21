Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, captain marvel, Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel's Future Revealed In Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

What's up with Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, going forward in the Marvel Universe? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Article Summary Captain Marvel in the Marvel Universe takes a major hit in Avengers Armageddon #5 after Ross’s nuclear gamma blast.

Carol Danvers survives, but the explosion appears to reshape her future role as Captain Marvel.

The fallout sets up Avengers #1, where Captain Marvel joins a new team alongside Daredevil and Miracleman.

Marvel’s 2027 Captain Marvel #1 will see Carol Danvers grounded like never before as she rebuilds after Armageddon.

It has been promised. Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar published today will change things in the Marvel Universe going forward. And from the looks of things, they are not wrong. We are told in solicits we will "see where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Avengers #1". So let's dig in. Spoilers obviously… and it begins with Carol Danvers, hit by the nuclear bomb of General Ross just north of Moscow in the previous issue.

With Carol Danvers at the centre of the blast. And suffering the consequences at the very heart of her being. Not just her hair…

As Ms. Marvel and then Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers initially possessed superhuman strength, speed, endurance, stamina, physical durability and precognitive "seventh sense" cosmic awareness as well as human/Kree hybrid physiology resistant to most toxins and poisons. She originally only had the power of flight thanks to her suit but later gained that power, capable of interplanetary flight. Since she can absorb and manipulate various forms of energy, she can use the redirected energy to temporarily increase her physical strength. But it seems that has limits, and a nuclear gamma explosion is it.

Ten percent is not nothing. But it puts her position in the upcoming Avengers series in relief; some folk wondered if she was out of place in what seemed like a street-level team, or was in conflict with Marvelman, who was joining the team with too similar power levels. That may no longer be an issue… or may be a different issue. Wonder what this means for her and Matt Murdock, as seen in teasers for the new Avengers series as well as her new series announced at NYCC… which told us "Carol Danvers finds herself grounded like never before."

From nuclear bomb to slumming it in Hell's Kitchen with Daredevil. There are worse fates. Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will follow in November, with Captain Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson and Rachael Stott in 2027.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

Captain Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson and Rachael Stott

Following the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Armageddon, Carol Danvers finds herself grounded like never before. To rise again, Carol will have to challenge everything she thought she knew about being Captain Marvel — and break every rule along the way. And as she pushes herself further, a threat that has been quietly assembling in the shadows of the Marvel Universe for decades is finally ready to make its move.

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