Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: itv, Peter Fluck, Roger Law, satire, spitting image

Cartoonist And Spitting Image Co-Creator, Peter Fluck, Dies Aged 85

Peter Fluck, cartoonist, caricaturist and Spitting Image co-creator, dies at the age of 85

Peter Fluck, the Cambridge-born caricaturist who, with Roger Law, turned Fleet Street drawings into the foam-rubber political weapons of Spitting Image, died in the early hours of Saturday at his home in Cornwall. He was 85 and his family said he had been ill for a short time. "The spirit that Spitting Image brought to the country was epoch-defining," they stated. "With Roger Law ('Luck and Flaw'), he brought a unique cutting edge to caricaturing that later evolved into a production company that created the TV series Spitting Image. Peter's creative life continued after the series for many years from his studio in Cornwall. He was a private man who eschewed fame and attention."

Peter Nigel Fluck was born on the 7th of April 1941 in Cambridge during World War II. He met Roger Law at the Cambridge School of Art and found a shared passion for both sculpture, political cartoons and caricature. The pair later traded as Luck and Flaw, producing three-dimensional cartoons and caricatures for newspapers and magazines before the notion of putting those heads on hands for television arrived. With Martin Lambie-Nairn, they launched Spitting Image on ITV in 1984. Eighteen series followed until 1996. At its peak, the show drew around 15 million viewers and collected BAFTAs and two Emmys.

I used to own one of Peter Fluck and Roger Law's Spitting Image puppets of comedian and actor Jo Brand, which I won in a Yes, Prime Minister competition and was forced to sell when bills came due. I wonder where she is now? I know Roy Hattersley MP is in the London Cartoon Museum, including his spittle pump. Alongside Steve Bell in the Guardian and grandfather-supplied audio tapes of Beyond The Fringe, Spitting Image was one of my earliest exposures to proper political satire, and properly popularised it for a mass UK audience for the first time since That Was The Week That Was.

The latex cabinet was merciless. Margaret Thatcher became a snarling, iron-fisted presence, John Major a grey man who liked peas, the royal family variously gin-soaked, plant-talking, racists or having sex with underage girls. No one who mattered stayed off the show. Peter Fluck once remarked that if a politician did not appear as a puppet, they had not quite made it. In a 2014 interview, Peter Fluck recalled the practical reality, saying, "Fortunately, someone had the bright idea that the 2D work we'd been doing on the page could be made into puppets. Sure, we thought, not realising we'd have to make the bloody things. We'd start with photographs, then create a caricature that would get modelled in clay. You couldn't have a 16ft-long nose: it's impractical in a TV studio. A mould of the head was then made, and from it came a foam-rubber skin that the puppeteer could put on their hand. The puppets were all life-size – clothes are far cheaper from Oxfam than a wardrobe department." He added that every Saturday a lorry loaded with the heads would leave the East India Docks for the Birmingham studios. "I used to have dreams about the back door opening, and all these heads falling into the fast lane." ITV said Fluck's "creative contribution to TV satire is simply unrivalled" and that the show's "cutting-edge puppetry and caricature skills, alongside the show's sharp and always shrewdly observed humour, became a defining part of the cultural zeitgeist."

After the series ended, Peter Fluck stepped away from the puppets and the attention that came with them. He settled in Cadgwith, Cornwall, and continued working as an artist in ceramics, printmaking and mobiles, exhibiting in London, St Ives and Edinburgh. He was not involved in the later BritBox or YouTube revivals that Bleeding Cool has followed over the past few years. He married Anne-Cécile de Bruyne in 1963; they had a daughter and a son, and they all survive him.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!