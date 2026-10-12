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Catch Up On The Comic Book News Stories Of New York Comic Con 2026
Catch Up On The Comic Book News Stories Of New York Comic Con 2026
That was the New York Comic Con that was for 2026. I wasn't there; someone needs to have a word with the updated visa rules, but lots of folks were, and made me feel as if I was. Especially reading C.B. Cebulski's guide to eating at the show. I usually find out what *really* happened at the show later on in the week, I am already hearing about physical fights over Midnight Spider-Man variants, as welll as lots of grumbling about Retailer Day, but I'll give them a couple of days to solidify… until then, catch up with what you might have missed reading because, maybe, you were at New York Comic Con and too busy to read the websites…
New York Comic Con
- New York Comic Con Retailer Day Begins With The Great Lunar Divide
- A Walk Around The Artists Alley Of New York Comic Con 2026 In Photos
- A Walk Around The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con 2026 In Photos
- "Creating" A.I. Graphic Novels At NYCC And Frankfurt Book Fair
- Marvel's C.B. Cebulski Relaunches Eataku Substack For New York
- The Comic Shop Banned For Burning Its Copies Of Absolute Batman #23
- Shaquille O'Neal Still Signing Black Caesar At New York Comic-Con
Marvel Comics
- Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day
- Watch *That* New Avengers Trailer At NYCC… One More Day? (VIDEO)
- Marvel Brings Back What The–?! To Target Midnight Universe
- X-Orcists Ongoing Thanks To Iman Vellani & Adds Elsa Bloodstone
- Stephanie Phillips & Eric Canete Tease Secret New Marvel Series
- Marvel X Kadokawa Manga Launch: I Am Iron Man by TERU
- Marvel X Kadokawa Manga: Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon
- NYCC: Spider-Man, Venom & Mary Jane January 2027 Solicitations
- Hulk War Infernal Rage, Phillip Kennedy Johnson/Nic Klein Finale
- Marvel Kadokawa: Deadpool: Millionaire W/A Mouth – Momoi Baisuke
- Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei
- Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by Tokitokoro
- Marvel To Publish A Spider-Man SFX Comic
- Marvel Launches Immortal Soldiers With A Dead Hydra Nick Fury?
- Marvel's New Magneto Series By Brian Bendis & Andrea Sorrentino
- Marvel X Star Wars: Hope Assembles Adds An Issue & LEGO Spin-Off
- Marvel Launches New Spider-Man Noir Series In 2027
- Marvel Announces Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover
- Marvel Announce Spider-Punk Series By Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason
- X-Men: The Regulators by Mikki Kendall and Georges Jeanty
- Marvel Gives Away Midnight Spider-Man #2, Instantly Flipped
- Even More Pages From Midnight Fantastic Four #2, Revealed
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals Info For Marvel: Darkhold Destiny
- Peach Momoko Will Bring Back Maystorm From Ultimate X-Men
- Daredevil Launches New Character, Latch, Ahead Of #700
- Marvel Comics Teases "1 Day"… Any Relation To One More Day?
- Captain Marvel's New Series by G. Willow Wilson & Rachael Stott
- Marvel Really Wants Spider-Woman To Be A Long-Running Series
- Marvel's New "Renown" Line Is Intended To Be Kept In Print
- Jalen Brunson And His Whatnot Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Cover At NYCC
DC Comics
- Jamal Campbell On Zatanna And Writing DC's New Books Of Magic
- Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Michael Walsh
- The Demon by James Harren, Jason Blood's Burden And Cute Devils
- Superman Gets A Glow-Up As Marilyn Moonlight Returns
- Shadow Of The Bat, Constant Disasters and Humanity
- Milestone Official History Sales Helped Static Get Greenlit
- Legion of Super-Heroes, Timber Wolf, Kid Quantum, One Will Die
- Gotham By Daylight by Mike Birchall from DC Comics and Webtoon
- Absolute Batman Animated Series Now 2D; Early Animation Shown
- Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III Will Be Set On Earth 3
- Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson And Dan Mora
- Starfire by Alyssa Wong & Belén Ortega Launches April 2027
- Matt Fraction Says "We're Killing Billionaires" Over Bruce Wayne
- Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground by Steve Foxe & Riccardo Federici
- Absolute Silver Swan For Absolute Wonder Woman #26
- First 3 Pages Of Absolute Justice Is Very Absolute Martian Manhunter
- Tom King And Mitch Gerads On Superman
- That Absolute Justice Trailer In Full From New York Comic Con
- A Look Ahead At Absolute Batman #25
- Absolute Justice Crossover Event By Jason Aaron & Juan Ferreyra
- Absolute Batman #26 To Be Drawn By Cliff Chiang
- Dreambound On Webtoon Revealed As A Secret DC Vertigo Comic
- Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso Get A New 100 Bullets, Enemigos
- Hide Nor Hair, A New DC Vertigo Comic By Adam Smith & Bob Quinn
- Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, Uncancelled At DC Black Label
- DC Black Label Presents O.M.A.C by Ho Che Anderson & Denys Cowan
- DC Black Label Presents Poison Ivy by Amy Reeder
- DC Black Label Presents Zatanna by Rachel Dodson & Terry Dodson
- Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light By Jason Aaron And Tirso
Image Comics
- Official: Skybound Has The Gold Key License, Starts With Turok
- Brian K. Vaughan And Cliff Chiang Reunite For Roam In 2027
- Baroness: Agent Of COBRA (Again) In 2027?
- Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots
- Glow-In-The-D'orc Variant Covers Light Up The Show Floor
- Kaare Andrews' 100-Copy-Only Renato Jones Omnibus Is At His First NYCC
- Martin Simmonds Creature Corps NYCC Exclusive For The First 10 In Line
- Jim Zub & Alberto J Alburquerque Launch Omen-Bound At NYCC From Image
Dark Horse Comics
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun by Dan Abnett & Nil Vendrell
- Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù On Baldur's Gate 3 Ongoing Series
IDW
- A New Series Of M3GAN From Blumhouse & IDW
- New Series Of Happy Death Day From Blumhouse & IDW
- A New Series Of The Purge From Blumhouse & IDW
- Grant Morrison To Write James Bond: Sunbreaker
- Stan Sakai And Soo Lee Create TMNT: The First Ronin
- TMNT: Splintered Fate Opens a Bodega Pop-Up Experience
- Kuromi Gets Her Own Hello Kitty And Friends One-Shot In 2027
- Hello Kitty Goes Full Horror In 2027 As IDW Goes Dark
- Timothy Zahn And Gates McFadden Are Both Writing Star Trek
- A New Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake For January 2027
Bad Idea Comics
Ahoy Comics
- Dragonproof By Eric Palicki And Giulia Lalli
- Corduroy Road By Eric Palicki And Chris Peterson
- Kindergarten Gulag By Mark Russell & Mauricet From Ahoy Comics
- Ahoy Comics To Publish An Absolute Wrong Earth In April 2027
Boom Studios:
- Boom Studios Will Now Be An Imprint Of Random House Worlds
- Comic Store Revenue Is Up Over A Quarter Based On This Time Last Year
- Official: Marvel Announces 'Marvel Brick' Thick Paperback Line