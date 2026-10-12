Posted in: Ahoy, Avengers, Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Thank FOC It's Friday, Titan, Valiant, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: new york, new york comic con

Catch Up On The Comic Book News Stories Of New York Comic Con 2026

Catch Up On The Comic Book News Stories Of New York Comic Con 2026

That was the New York Comic Con that was for 2026. I wasn't there; someone needs to have a word with the updated visa rules, but lots of folks were, and made me feel as if I was. Especially reading C.B. Cebulski's guide to eating at the show. I usually find out what *really* happened at the show later on in the week, I am already hearing about physical fights over Midnight Spider-Man variants, as welll as lots of grumbling about Retailer Day, but I'll give them a couple of days to solidify… until then, catch up with what you might have missed reading because, maybe, you were at New York Comic Con and too busy to read the websites…

New York Comic Con

Marvel Comics

DC Comics

Image Comics

Dark Horse Comics

IDW

Bad Idea Comics

Ahoy Comics

Boom Studios:

Alien Books:

Titan Comics:

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