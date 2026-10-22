Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, coverwatch, Daniel Warren Johnson

Chainkata #1 Gets Over A Quarter Million Orders & Not Just Exclusives

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 gets over a quarter of a million orders from comic shops... and it's not just retailer exclusives

Article Summary Chainkata #1 reportedly topped 250,000 orders at FOC, making Daniel Warren Johnson’s Image launch a standout hit.

More than 100 retailer exclusive covers helped, but shops say those variants account for only about 60,000 copies.

Image’s 500-copy exclusive minimum fueled broad retailer participation, far below DC’s 1,000 and Marvel’s 3,000.

With no bundle incentives inflating totals, Chainkata #1’s huge orders point to real demand and Johnson’s drawing power.

I'm hearing from inside Image Comics that Daniel Warren Johnson's chainsaw-happy Chainkata #1 comic book oput next month has cleared 250,000 copies at Final Order Cut-off. Of course, the first thing anyone does is look at those 100-plus retailer exclusives I previously mentioned. But, as with Absolute Batman, how much of the total figure is down to those?

Image's retailer exclusive program is unusually gentle by current standards. Participating retailers tell me there's a marked difference between Image's Retailer Exclusive variant program and other publishers'. Image's MOQ (Minimum Order Quantity) required of a retailer to secure an exclusive cover for their shop is 500 copies, as opposed to the usual 1000, 2000 or 3000 from Marvel and DC. A low bar means more stores can play, more covers exist, more shelves get presence, and more retailers have skin in the game. Whether Image is leaving money on the table is a fair question; the counterargument is that shops still have budget left to order the regular edition rather than being cleaned out by the variants.

So, despite getting to use the flashy headline of 100+ Retailer Exclusive covers, Chainkata pulled in… the humble reality seems to be that only 60,000 of that 250,000 order total was due to the Retailer Exclusive variants, less than a quarter of the full amount. Even if you eliminate them entirely from the total (and why? The retailers did, after all, put money down for them—they weren't just firehosed with free copies they didn't commit to selling…) that still puts the launch at just shy of 200,000.

The usual other tricks don't appear to be in play either. There was no bundle incentive of the kind DC has been using lately — the "order twenty and the unit price drops so low you might as well" approach that pads the order total whether or not the extra copies ever sell. If it's more cost-effective for a retailer to just buy the bundle than the exact amount they can actually commit to selling, then who cares if the remainders fill a bargain bin or line a birdcage somewhere? Chainkata #1 didn't have one. No overship, no artificial sweetener, no LED sign. Just orders.

Which leaves Daniel Warren Johnson. From Space Mullet and Extremity through Murder Falcon, Do a Powerbomb, Beta Ray Bill, Wonder Woman, and now Transformers, he has built the rare combination of consistent quality, on-time delivery, and characters people actually want to follow. In a recent THR piece, he described part of his strategy so far as "one for them, one for me", a pattern that famously made the careers of some of the top names coming out of Hollywood's boom era. By keeping a tight hold on his schedule and choosing his projects selectively, he has built up readership loyalty in an industry otherwise plagued by creators who come and go from series, fall off schedule, disappear entirely, or show uneven dedication across their various series. Johnson's bucked that trend with a perfect blend of consistency and quality that readers (and retailers) can count on.

And that he's doing this at Image means he's raking in a much bigger cut with Chainkata's 250K orders than he would have with three-quarters of a million at Marvel or DC… Chainkata #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of November, 2026.

CHAINKATA #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE. Luma is a chainsaw-wielding warrior queen seeking out an unknown power in the vastness of space. All she wants is to find peace… but violence and terror chase her through every black hole. Princess Mononoke meets Warhammer 40k in this high-octane, sci-fi adventure poised to be the biggest launch of the year! It all begins with forty pages of story with no ads for the regular price of just $3.99! 11/18/2026

SERIES PREMIERE. Luma is a chainsaw-wielding warrior queen seeking out an unknown power in the vastness of space. All she wants is to find peace… but violence and terror chase her through every black hole. Princess Mononoke meets Warhammer 40k in this high-octane, sci-fi adventure poised to be the biggest launch of the year! It all begins with forty pages of story with no ads for the regular price of just $3.99! 11/18/2026 Chainkata #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson

The lone Chainqueen warrior Luma SelaVer is approached by a rival queendom with a tempting proposition: find the evil that haunts her and her loved ones. It's time to bring the fight to them! THE CHAIN GOES ON FOREVER! 12/23/2026

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