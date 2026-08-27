Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, coverwatch, Daniel Warren Johnson

Chainkata Gets Absolute Batman Numbers Of Retailer Exclusive Variants

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 to get Absolute Batman numbers of Retailer Exclusive Variant covers in November from Image Comics

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 is drawing massive retailer-exclusive variant demand ahead of Image Comics' November launch.

Sources at Image say Chainkata #1 support is tracking at Energon or Absolute Batman levels, signaling a breakout hit.

SDCC Chainkata #1 ashcans sold out in minutes, with raw and CGC 9.8 copies already commanding strong aftermarket prices.

Retailers impressed by the Chainkata promo edition are stepping up, with exclusive covers already in motion for November.

I'm hearing from sources inside Image Comics that the upcoming November launch of Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 is ramping up to be their biggest sales hit of the year. An early litmus test for retailer support is what kind of interest in retailer-exclusive cover variants. And that, before their Sales team even put out their official cattle call to retailers eager to snag one for their shops, dozens of requests were already rolling in. Then, within 24 hours of their call going out, it became clear to the Sales team that this would rival an Energon or Absolute book in support from retailers. Or maybe even Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer…

It's with little surprise on this end. I tracked the feverpitch surrounding Image Comics last month with their SDCC booth exclusives, the hottest of which was the rare 500 copy print run Chainkata #1 ashcan. Image Comics confirmed they sold out within minutes of their allotment each morning. A copy of the SDCC version just sold for $250 raw, and $480 in CGC 9.8, the retailer promo version for over $100 (from our friends at Rodman Comics) and $280 in CGC 9.8. And the retailers who read their promo edition have decided to step up… more when we hear them, but we know that Matt Wilson of Jinx Removing Studio is doing one for Glutonous Comics…

CHAINKATA #1

(W/A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

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