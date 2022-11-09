Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy

Snoopy has become one of the most enduring icons of newspaper comic strips and cartoons. Peanuts, created by Charles M. Schulz, follows downtrodden Charlie Brown as the protagonist of this slice-of-life series, which also includes characters featuring his creative beagle Snoopy, his blanket-clutching best friend Linus, his friend and tormented Lucy, and more. Peanuts and its cast of characters have remained in the hearts of multiple generations now only as a comic strip but have also become an animation franchise. Today, you can celebrate Peanuts with this incredible piece of artwork by Tom Everhart. Tom Everhart, who Heritage Auctions notes is the only artist that creator and friend Charles M. Schulz trusted with his characters, has had a lost history with Peanuts. Introduced to Schulz in 1980 as part of a freelance presentation of Schulz's characters, Everhart would continue for years to create paintings of Snoopy, Linus, Pigpen, and more in various projects. Everhart continues his work as a fine artist to this day and is known as the only fine artist who has worked under Schulz and has become legally authorized to produce Peanuts-based fine artwork. Let's take a look at this Tom Everhart lithograph today.

Tom Everhart was the only artist officially trusted by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz to draw original Peanuts characters. Schulz was impressed by the accuracy of Everhart's line work in replicating Charlie Brown and his friends, and his own personal style, on a large scale. This fine example of one of his great Peanuts paintings, "Super Sneaky", shows Snoopy cozying up to Linus. The 35.5" x 26" deckled edge print is in Excellent condition.

Fans of Peanuts and Tom Everhart both can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this beautiful piece of Snoopy artwork. Best of luck to everyone hoping to take this home.

