Charlie Adlard On Northern Noir, 70's West Yorkshire Crime Kickstarter

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: charlie adlard, crime, kickstarter, Northern Noir, West Yorkshire

Charlie Adlard joins Northern Noir, a 70's West Yorkshire crime comic coming to Kickstarter

The series follows a veteran Yorkshire detective and a colleague based on the UK's first South Asian female police officer, against a backdrop of industrial unrest and institutional tension. Beyond the page, they've launched a fully operational 1970s police wiretap hotline (+44 01274 015474). Readers can dial the live UK landline right now to listen in on cold-case clues that directly tie into the book's story.

Art is by Sheffield-born Adam Tomkins, who has done promotional work for Spider-Man and concept art for Netflix's Altered Carbon. Colours are by Roy Huteson Stewart (2000 AD, Collide), and lettering is by Saida Temofonte, who has lettered titles for DC, Marvel, Image, and others and also designed the series logo.

"Northern Noir is a story deeply rooted in the soil, grit, and complex social landscape of the North," Riach said. "Every artist on this team brings a different weapon to the page — from Adam's shadow-drenched linework and Roy's cold, rain-slicked palettes to Saida's legendary lettering precision — and together they're building something that reads as authentically Northern as it does world-class."

On Adlard's involvement, Riach added: "Charlie Adlard's unmatched legacy speaks for itself, to have him draw not only for my first comic release but also for my hometown city's history is an incredible honour. The variant cover for Northern Noir #1 is an incredible endorsement of what we're building. This showcases the level we can reach from up North with our stories and creations."

The Kickstarter will include physical tiers with "Evidence Dossier Kits" containing stamped case files and cassette recordings. The project also features a live 1970s-style police telephone line that plays audio evidence and briefings, plus original music by co-producer and sound designer Szymon Żmudzki. RIACHBROS is partnering with local organisations Commonweal and REN for creative workshops in Bradford and West Yorkshire during November.