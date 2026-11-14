Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Benjamin Dickson, charlie adlard, The Mountains Belong To Us, The Walking Dead, thought bubble

Charlie Adlard Swaps Walking Dead For Talking Sheep In His New Comic

Benjamin Dickson and Charlie Adlard's new comic, The Mountains Belong To Us, debuts with free previews at Thought Bubble

Article Summary Charlie Adlard swaps The Walking Dead for talking sheep in The Mountains Belong To Us, a new 2027 comic with Benjamin Dickson.

The story follows a young woman who loses her father, joins a shepherd, and inherits his flock when war pulls him away.

Sampler copies of The Mountains Belong To Us debuted free at Thought Bubble, ahead of an official publisher announcement.

Thought Bubble’s 20th Harrogate show spotlights comics talent, with Adlard and Dickson unveiling their new project there.

As seen at Benjamin Dickson and Charlie Adlard's table at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, today, they are launching a new comic book together in 2027, The Mountains Belong To Us. The comic book tells the story of a young woman who loses her father on the way to a convent, is taken in by a shepherd, and then takes over his flock when he is drafted to war, with sheepdog Max. And yes, the sheepdog talks, and so do the sheep. Just not much. Benjamin Dickson and Charlie Adlard are giving away sampler copies of The Mountains Belong To Us ahead of the official publisher announcement later this week.

Charlie Adlard is best known as the artist for the majority of The Walking Dead, as well as X-Files comics and has, more recently, gained a reputation for writing and drawing French BD albums, some of which get translated into English. Benjamin Dickson is best known in these parts at least for writing the extraordinary graphic novel, Chamberlain, a story about the final years of Neville Chamberlain's premiership with strong stylistic nods to Hergé's Tintin, running around Europe trying to prevent a Second World War.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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