Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jose Andres, Meals To Astonish

Chef José Andrés Joins Marvel Comics With Meals To Astonish: Avengers

Chef José Andrés Joins Marvel Comics With Meals To Astonish: Avengers #1 Out In October 2026

Article Summary José Andrés joins Marvel again in Meals To Astonish: Avengers #1, a new one-shot arriving on October 14, 2026.

Steve Orlando, Roi Mercado and more team Chef José Andrés with the Avengers for a World Central Kitchen mission.

Tony Stark and José Andrés unveil disaster-relief tech in Las Vegas before Ultron strikes and chaos erupts.

Marvel’s José Andrés comic also packs in Jeff’s Table, T.E.S.T. KITCHEN stories and Venomnom’s debut.

Well, I am sure C. B. Cebulski will have got this onto the menu before he leaves as Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief. Following Meals to Astonish: Spider-Man #1, Marvel Comics, José Andrés and World Central Kitchen are putting out Meals To Astonish: Avengers #1 by Steve Orlando, Roi Mercado and more, for October. And Following Meals to Astonish: Spider-Man #1 from earlier in the year, in which chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and educator José Andrés and World Central Kitchen continue their inspiring journey through the Marvel Universe, with a Leinil Francis Yu's cover….

MEALS TO ASTONISH: AVENGERS #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO, JACOB CHABOT, PAUL ESCHBACH & MORE

Art by ROI MERCADO, JACOB CHABOT, E.J. SU & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/14

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian and educator José Andrés joins the Avengers! Tony Stark and José are headed to Las Vegas to debut their new disaster-relief technology when they're attacked by Ultron! It's up to José and the Avengers to save their tech—and the world! The MEALS TO ASTONISH one-shots team up Chef José with Marvel's greatest heroes for adventures that celebrate World Central Kitchen's life-changing and impactful mission to provide food and nourishment to communities in crisis around the world. Following the main course by returning creative team Steve Orlando and Roi Mercado, MEALS TO ASTONISH: AVENGERS will also include a new installment of JEFF'S TABLE, stories from T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su, and more—including the shocking debut of VENOMNOM by Jacob Chabot!

"It was already an honor to work with Chef Andrés and welcome him to the Marvel Universe—but once we saw the Avengers working alongside World Central Kitchen to aid Manhattan…we knew we weren't done! Just like Tony Stark—we caught the idea and went big with it! So now, we're here to imagine how global aid could really work—side by side with Chef Andrés. The Avengers have finally met their match! A force that works just as hard to feed the world as they do to save it! Getting back in the room with the Chef and Marvel has been great—and dreaming up comic ways to feed the world is more than that, it's a dream!" – Steve Orlando

"First Manhattan, now Las Vegas?! It's an honor of a lifetime to get to team up with my heroes, the Avengers, for an even bigger battle in Sin City. Together with the Marvel Universe we are taking on the greatest mission of all…to feed the world!" – José Andrés

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!