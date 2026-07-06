Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, Daniel Warren Johnson

Chicks With Chainsaws In Space From Daniel Warren Johnson – Chainkata!

Chicks With Chainsaws In Space In November from Daniel Warren Johnson and Image Comics... welcome to Chainkata!

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson reveals Chainkata, a new Image Comics series launching in November 2026 after nine years in the making.

Described as chicks with chainsaws in space, Chainkata promises Daniel Warren Johnson action, chaos, and wild sci-fi energy.

The title riffs on martial arts kata, with Daniel Warren Johnson seemingly turning chainsaw combat into its own brutal style.

Following Transformers and Do a Powerbomb!, Daniel Warren Johnson’s Chainkata already looks like a major 2027 Eisner contender.

Daniel Warren Johnson posted on social media about his latest creator-owned comic book from Image Comics for later in the year, Chainkata. And why Chainkata? Well… "CHICKS. WITH CHAINSAWS. IN SPACE. NINE YEARS IN THE MAKING. CHAINKATA COMES TO YOUR LOCAL COMIC SHOP NOVEMBER 2026 FROM IMAGE COMICS (thanks to Mike Spicer for the colors on this cover!)

Kata is a name for choreographed martial arts moves. Chainkata, presumably, is one with the use of a chainsaw. Power on, power off, power on, power off… Daniel Warren Johnson is a comic book creator based in Chicago who has has created and contributed to works for Image Comics, Marvel, and DC, including Extremity, Murder Falcon, Ghost Fleet and Do a Powerbomb! from Image Comics, as well as Wonder Woman: Dead Earth from DC Comics, Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star from Marvel before his work on the Skybound/Image reboot of Transformers brought him huge attention, especially when followed by the Absolute Batman Annual. And grabbing Eisners for Do a Powerbomb! and Transformers along the way. Maybe it's time for a presumptive nomination for the Eisners in 2027 for Chainkata? Here are a few handy screencaps from the trailer to give you a Chainkata flavour…

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