Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, bucky, chip zdarsky, sdcc

Chip Zdarsky Has Got Plans For Bucky, The Winter Soldier. Uh Oh…

Chip Zdarsky Has Got Plans For Bucky, The Winter Soldier. Uh oh... what might they entail, perchance?

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky teased major plans for Bucky Barnes at SDCC, saying the Winter Soldier will matter by Armageddon’s end.

Asked about Bucky’s absence from new Avengers reveals, Chip Zdarsky promised he features prominently in Avengers: Armageddon.

Chip Zdarsky’s comments hint Bucky Barnes could be central to the Armageddon finale and the launch of the new Avengers era.

Avengers: Armageddon #5 sets up the fallout before Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Avengers #1 arrives this October.

At the Avengers Armageddon panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Chip Zdarsky was asked by an audience member about his plans for Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier, absent so far from the covers and solicitations for the new Avengers title with Marco Chercchetto launching at the end of the year and spinning out of the current Avengers: Armageddon event. With Chip telling the audience in a way that doesn't at all sound creepy, "I got plans for Bucky." DO these plans include whips, chains, ball gags and possibly a large jar of Sun-Pat peanut butter? He elaborated, saying, "Bucky features pretty prominently at the end of Armageddon." Which, again, is not necessarily a good thing, but at least he sounds a little less creepy. And then he ruined it all by adding, "He's a beautiful boy, so of course I will do right by him."Bucky Barnes? Run for the hills, Chip Zdarsky has you in his sights…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ and FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS…

In AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5, it's the point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of the previous issue, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! On Sale 10/21

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ and FRANK ALPIZAR Cover by DIKE RUAN DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… In AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5, it's the point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of the previous issue, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! On Sale 10/21 Marvel Comics: Avengers: Armageddon

Thursday July 23, 2026 1:45pm – 2:45pmPDT Room 6A

Armageddon is here. The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him . . . but at what cost? A special discussion of Avengers: Armageddon includes breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

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