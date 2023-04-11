Chip Zdarsky Off Daredevil But On Batman Through To 2025 Chip Zdarsky revealed some of his upcoming plans for both Daredevil and Batman. or at least how long he will be on both books

Talking to the Near Mint YouTube channel, Chip Zdarsky revealed some of his upcoming plans for both Daredevil and Batman. or at least how long he will be on both books. Chip talked about his Daredevil run coming to end and that he knows who will be taking over the series and that we will not be disappointed. That he always knew that he had an ending in mind, and that it might screw over the new writer, so he has been working with them and editorial for a transition that might mirror the legendary jump from Brian Bendis to Ed Brubaker. He has seen upcoming outlines, and has been able to work with them, suggested ideas and be a cheerleader for the new Daredevil team.

He can't say exactly when he's leaving Daredevil, he wants to leave Marvel Comics to do that, as he may have already jumped the gun a bit.

But he can say the deal with Batman, in that the upcoming Batman #135 or #900, depending how you count things, as a 48-page story special with both Batman artists Jorge Jimenez and Mike Hawthorne, which will set up the next year or so of Batman. He can confirm that DC Comics has not yet fired him. "All Chip Zdarsky, all the time, I'm here whether you like me or not, I'm sorry."

He states that with Daredevil, you can plot out multiple years for the character, but it's harder with Batman, as it's DC Comics' biggest book, so much relies on it, so that you can only really plan out a year at a time, and you have to be careful that you are not screwing over the writers of other Batbooks. But saying that, he has made plans for Batman through to at least 2025 and DC Comics likes it. He just has to finesse it and figure some things out…