Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: chip zdarsky, doctor doom, mephisto, one more day

Chip Zdarsky Talks Spider-Man, Avengers, Mary Jane And One More Day

Chip Zdarsky Talks Spider-Man, Avengers, Mary Jane And One More Day... and tells us that "he's not that guy"

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky talks One More Day, saying he understood the Spider-Man reset even if he would not have written it that way.

Zdarsky praises JMS, John Romita Jr. and Brand New Day, but says One More Day made Peter and Mary Jane feel fated.

Despite Mephisto contract fallout in Avengers and Captain America, Zdarsky insists he is not undoing One More Day.

Chip Zdarsky says Joe Kelly has the Amazing Spider-Man plans, while Avengers uses the Mephisto ripple as a wrinkle.

After the publication of Captain America #16 and Avengers #1, which saw Mephisto's contracts with mortals in the Marvel Universe ripped up, writer Chip Zdarsky has addressed the enduring spectre of One More Day, the 2007 story by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada that saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage removed, sacrificed to save the life of his Aunt May, which still prompts strong feelings two decades on. But Chip Zdarsky says that he is not the writer who will reverse it. I previously reported on the developments in Captain America #16 and Avengers: Armageddon #5 teases that put Mephisto and soul contracts back into play, as well as the New York Comic Con trailers that already pointed in this direction.

On the Dom Of X podcast, Chip Zdarsky says he loved the JMS and John Romita Jr. run and was glued to One More Day when it arrived. He is not a die-hard defender of the marriage, and grew up on soap operas where people died, marriages collapsed, and characters turned evil. He says he bounced out of Amazing Spider-Man during the Clone Saga, unhappy with how Mary Jane was written and with a moment where Peter struck her. He understood the impulse behind the reset, even if he would not have written it that way. "Like, once there's deal with the devil because your your love is so strong, it kind of enshrines that forever. I get why fans for decades now have have looked at that and been 'they were meant to be together'. Well, no one's meant to be together in fiction. That's not how it works. But that story really made it feel that way, by making it as big of a decision and so important. Overlooking the ups and downs of the relationship to make this a big martyr moment for them. So, I don't I don't know I would I probably wouldn't have written it that way. But also I enjoyed it, as a story and I super enjoyed the stories that came after it. I thought the Brand New Day initiative was so fun and so awesome."

And despite what seem to be the impacts of his Avengers and Captain America storyline, he's not the one to Un-One More Day it. "I'm not writing Amazing Spider-Man. I'm not writing a a Spider-Man story. I'm writing an Avengers story. Um you know, there's definitely I'm I'm playing with it a little bit. But I'm not Again, I'm not that I'm not the guy. Like Joe's doing a great job on Amazing Spider-Man. He's got plans. I'm creating a wrinkle for the Avengers, not for Spider-Man."

Chip Zdarsky notes there is a famous contract in Amazing Spider-Man and those ripples will be felt. But Chip Zdarsky is writing an Avengers story, though he has coordinated with Amazing Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly on status quo details where needed, including scenes involving Aunt May and Peter to match current continuity. "I'm not the guy to bring those characters back together. It's my long way of saying that, right? I'm not that guy."

Here's a look at Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto…

With the cosmic lawyer angels fighting Captain Marvel and Luke Cage, with Paige Howley opening her sentient grimoire known as Grimsby…

Spider-Man carrying an angel's sword on his back as Wolverine picks one up as well… say, any relation between the Howleys and the Howletts? As in James Howlett, Wolverine's birth name?

And after defeating the angels, Spider-Man chatting to Aunt May, who has forgotten her life with Peter Parker, and thinks of Spider-Man as a devil…

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