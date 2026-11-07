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Chip Zdarsky Talks Spider-Man, Avengers, Mary Jane And One More Day

Chip Zdarsky Talks Spider-Man, Avengers, Mary Jane And One More Day... and tells us that "he's not that guy"

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Article Summary

  • Chip Zdarsky talks One More Day, saying he understood the Spider-Man reset even if he would not have written it that way.
  • Zdarsky praises JMS, John Romita Jr. and Brand New Day, but says One More Day made Peter and Mary Jane feel fated.
  • Despite Mephisto contract fallout in Avengers and Captain America, Zdarsky insists he is not undoing One More Day.
  • Chip Zdarsky says Joe Kelly has the Amazing Spider-Man plans, while Avengers uses the Mephisto ripple as a wrinkle.

After the publication of Captain America #16 and Avengers #1, which saw Mephisto's contracts with mortals in the Marvel Universe ripped up, writer Chip Zdarsky has addressed the enduring spectre of One More Day, the 2007 story by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada that saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage removed, sacrificed to save the life of his Aunt May, which still prompts strong feelings two decades on. But Chip Zdarsky says that he is not the writer who will reverse it. I previously reported on the developments in Captain America #16 and Avengers: Armageddon #5 teases that put Mephisto and soul contracts back into play, as well as the New York Comic Con trailers that already pointed in this direction.

On the Dom Of X podcast, Chip Zdarsky says he loved the JMS and John Romita Jr. run and was glued to One More Day when it arrived. He is not a die-hard defender of the marriage, and grew up on soap operas where people died, marriages collapsed, and characters turned evil. He says he bounced out of Amazing Spider-Man during the Clone Saga, unhappy with how Mary Jane was written and with a moment where Peter struck her. He understood the impulse behind the reset, even if he would not have written it that way. "Like, once there's deal with the devil because your your love is so strong, it kind of enshrines that forever. I get why fans for decades now have have looked at that and been 'they were meant to be together'. Well, no one's meant to be together in fiction. That's not how it works. But that story really made it feel that way, by making it as big of a decision and so important. Overlooking the ups and downs of the relationship to make this a big martyr moment for them. So, I don't I don't know I would I probably wouldn't have written it that way. But also I enjoyed it, as a story and I super enjoyed the stories that came after it. I thought the Brand New Day initiative was so fun and so awesome."

And despite what seem to be the impacts of his Avengers and Captain America storyline, he's not the one to Un-One More Day it. "I'm not writing Amazing Spider-Man. I'm not writing a a Spider-Man story. I'm writing an Avengers story. Um you know, there's definitely I'm I'm playing with it a little bit. But I'm not Again, I'm not that I'm not the guy. Like Joe's doing a great job on Amazing Spider-Man. He's got plans. I'm creating a wrinkle for the Avengers, not for Spider-Man."

Chip Zdarsky notes there is a famous contract in Amazing Spider-Man and those ripples will be felt. But Chip Zdarsky is writing an Avengers story, though he has coordinated with Amazing Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly on status quo details where needed, including scenes involving Aunt May and Peter to match current continuity. "I'm not the guy to bring those characters back together. It's my long way of saying that, right? I'm not that guy."

Here's a look at Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

Avengers 2
Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

With the cosmic lawyer angels fighting Captain Marvel and Luke Cage, with Paige Howley opening her sentient grimoire known as Grimsby…

Avengers 2
Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

Spider-Man carrying an angel's sword on his back as Wolverine picks one up as well… say, any relation between the Howleys and the Howletts? As in James Howlett, Wolverine's birth name?

Avengers 2
Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

And after defeating the angels, Spider-Man chatting to Aunt May, who has forgotten her life with Peter Parker, and thinks of Spider-Man as a devil…

Avengers 2
Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

And The Adjudicator arrives to take on Miracleman as Daredevil wonders if Grimsby has some pages in braille. And in the most recent Amazing Spider-Man?

Captain America, Mephisto, Peter Parker, Mary Jane And One More Day?
Amazing Spider-Man #1002 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

The lead-in to the Armageddon events that set this whole thing up. While in Avengers? Mephisto is putting together a new Sinister Six

Chip Zdarsky On One More Day
Avengers #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
  • Avengers #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
    As Spider-Man rallies a new team of heroes, in AVENGERS #4, Mephisto assembles his own legion of villains to take down this burgeoning team of Avengers. Enter Mephisto's Sinister Six, with Abomination, Sabretooth, Kraven the Hunter, Carnage, and Green Goblin (?!) all joining the devil's side. It's Hell on Earth for a sinister showdown — and for Spider-Man, everything is at stake! $4.99 February 10, 2027

Sabretooth knew the Howletts of course…

  • Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
    THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 December 16, 2026
  • Avengers #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
    "CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 January 27, 2027

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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