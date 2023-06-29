Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hasbro, indiana jones, the last crusade

Choose Wisely as Hasbro's Debuts Indiana Jones Grail Knight Figure

Hasbro is back with even more Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures as the quest for the Holy Grail continues and comes to life

Hasbro is diving into Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade with their newest wave of Adventure Series figures. Just like previous waves, a nice assortment of figures are included, and this set includes one of the more unique ones. It is time to choose wisely with the Grail Knight and hold the Holy Grail to taste and have a sip of eternal life. The Grail Knight is seen waiting for someone to pass the test, and Hasbro is bringing him to life like never before. Featuring his apparent right from the Last Crusade, the Grail Knight is packed with detail, a sword with sheath, and included a set of false Holy Grails. Collect the whole wave of Adventure Series figures to build a Holy Grail diorama to help your Grail Knight dioramas. Indy fans can snag him up right here for $24.99 with a Fall 2023 release.

The Holy Grail Awaits Your Indiana Jones Collection

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES GRAIL KNIGHT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 Available: Fall 2023). Indiana Jones races against the forces of evil to find the holy grail and keep it from falling into the wrong hands! This collectible 6-inch-scale INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES GRAIL KNIGHT action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade film featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Adventure Series offers premium roleplay items with realistic design and deco that is entertainment-inspired, so they can re-create iconic scenes from the Indiana Jones entertainment or display their ultimate collectibles in their Indiana Jones collection!"

"Includes 6-inch figure, detachable sword, holy grail accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. Fans can collect all figures in the Adventure Series to acquire the pieces needed to build the Grail Table. Available for pre order 6/29 @ 1PM ET at most major retailers."

