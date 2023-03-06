Chris Rock And The Oscar Slap On The Daily LITG, 6th of March 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, going back four years, as well as which comic industry birthdays are being celebrated today.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO

LITG three years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG four years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes

creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes Nathan Massengill , inker on Deadpool and JSA.

, inker on Deadpool and JSA. Mariah Benes , inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.

, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman. Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.

Simpsons artist. Grant Richards , artist of Away graphic novel.

, artist of Away graphic novel. Louis Bright-Raven , editor, writer, and illustrator.

, editor, writer, and illustrator. Mike Burkey , comic book art dealer.

, comic book art dealer. Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.

artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head. Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.