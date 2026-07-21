Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: christian ward, forever home, sdcc

Christian Ward Signs With Oni Press For Three More Comic Book Series

Christian Ward signs with Oni Press for three more comic book series to follow The Forever Home #1 by Christian Ward and Sami Kivelä

We've looked at The Forever Home #1 by Christian Ward and Sami Kivelä, the new comic book series debuting from Oni Press in September, and continuing into October, but it seems like there are three more to come. In advance of San Diego Comic-Con, Oni Press has announced it has brokered a new, multi-project deal with Christian Ward, also known for Event Horizon, ODY-C, The Expanse, Black Bolt, Invisible Kingdom, and Batman: City of Madness. The first of three new series will debut in 2027. Creative details for all three are being kept under wraps.

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"Over the course of almost two decades, I've been fortunate to have enjoyed working with every major publisher, so it's with authority when I say Oni Press is one of the very best of them," said Christian Ward. "This last 18 months working with Sierra Hahn, Hunter Gorinson, and the whole ONI team has been fantastic. Everyone is so passionate about making bold and distinctive comics and the support myself and Sami have received on our book has been second to none. So much so that whilst working on Forever Home I didn't want my collaboration with Oni to end and I'm now beyond thrilled to be working with Oni Press on three news titles (all just as ambitious and exciting as The Forever Home) for 2027 and beyond."

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"When Christian and I first met nearly three years ago, we quickly found common ground over the kinds of comics that excited us most–left of center stories that gave readers something thrilling and unexpected. Christian and Sami Kivelä's The Forever Home delivers on every front," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press editor in chief. "I'm pinching myself that we now have three, completely original, highly compelling new series to explore alongside Christian and his co-creators in 2027 and beyond."

"Christian has been one of the industry's most acclaimed and sought-after creators for more than a decade, but, with The Forever Home, he is truly reaching the apex as a storyteller. As soon as the first issue began circulating internally at Oni, we knew that Christian and Sami had delivered one of the most powerful and mind-blowing new series not just of the year, but in Oni's three-decade history," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "This is a series that practically pulsates with the kind of raw creative energy and psyche-shattering ideas that epitomize the greatness of the comics medium. We are beyond more excited to share with readers – and to extend our collaboration even further in the years ahead."

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To further discuss The Forever Home and the newly inked deal, Ward will be joining Oni Press at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Thursday, June 23rd at 11 am PT as a guest for the Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color panel presentation, alongside fellow creators Tyler Crook (Archie in Hell, Out of Alcatraz), Juan Gedeon (Super Mondo Mega Mutts), Bryan Lee O'Malley (Scott Pilgrim), Tradd Moore (Touch Me Someplace Nowhere), Curt Pires (Super Mondo Mega Mutts), and more.

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Ward will also be signing copies of the new High Strangeness Deluxe Edition (featuring Ward's artwork alongside Daniel Noah, Chris Condon, Dave Chisholm, and more) and free copies of the The Forever Home/Fort Psycho Preview Book at Oni Press booth#1829:

Thursday, July 23 | 12 noon – 1 pm (with Tyler Crook, Juan Gedeon & Curt Pires)

Saturday, July 25 | 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm (with Tradd Moore)

THE FOREVER HOME #1 (OF 6)

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by Frany

Cover C by Sami Kivelä

Cover D Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Christian Ward

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Frany

Variant Cover (1:20) by David Rubín

Variant Cover (1:50) by Miguel Mercado

THEY HAVE ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD . . . WILL IT BE ENOUGH TO SAVE THEM? From comics superstar Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Batman: City of Madness) and visionary artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott), prepare to challenge the limits of time, technology, and human endurance itself as one family's refuge from the end of the world becomes a mind-bending nightmare reaching far beyond the future. Inside: Time stands still. But outside: Something even worse than the apocalypse awaits . . .

Famed scientist Henry D'mour tried to save the world. He failed. But, in a desperate bid to save himself, his wife, and their two children, he constructed THE FOREVER HOME—an ark of luxury and ultramodern convenience insulated from the agony of the planet's death throes outside its walls . . . and even time itself. Inside THE FOREVER HOME, only 20 minutes pass for every year on the outside . . . allowing the D'mour family to slowly enact their plans for a new world as their automated environment and robotic companions keep them safe. Safe on the inside. Always inside. Until a childish misstep accidentally breaks THE FOREVER HOME's barrier . . . and what's outside decides it wants back in . . . $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

THE FOREVER HOME #2 (OF 6)

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by Sami Kivelä

Cover C by Elsa Charretier

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Sami Kivelä

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Elsa Charretier

From superstar writer Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Batman: City of Madness) and visionary artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott), Ray Bradbury meets Christopher Nolan at the far end of man's reign on Earth as the year's most unexpected science-fiction epic races forward!

After a series of cataclysmic environmental catastrophes wiped away civilization, life around the Forever Home has returned within the flourishing forest that now surrounds it on all sides. Once safe inside their scientifically enabled refuge—where for every one minute experienced within 20 passes for the world outside—the D'mour family now have to contend with a new world that wants nothing more than to break down their walls . . . While outside, we discover the last vestiges of humanity with grand campfire tales of the world that ended and the Red Storm that unleashed death on our forefathers . . . How a young boy called Tommy was found in their wilderness . . . And how that boy's clouded memories of the refuge called the Forever Home could now spell doom for those that saved him from certain death.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

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