Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, Maximum X-Men, sdcc

Christopher Yost & Tony Daniel's Maximum X-Men Spins Out Of Armageddon

Maximum X-Men by Chris Yost & Tony Daniel spins out of Armageddon with Storm, Wolverine, Betsy, Colossus, Iceman, Firestar, Bishop & Justice

Article Summary Maximum X-Men launches in December 2026, spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon with Christopher Yost and Tony Daniel.

The new Maximum X-Men team features Storm, Wolverine, Betsy, Colossus, Iceman, Firestar, Bishop and Justice.

Set after Armageddon devastates Earth, Maximum X-Men follows the team bringing hope and aid in a shattered world.

Marvel compares Maximum X-Men to Jim Lee's X-Men, while teasing major Avengers Armageddon fallout for mutants.

The Avengers Armageddon panel at San Diego Comic-Con with Chip Zdarsky, Joshua Williamson, C.B. Cebulski, and Nick Lowe, also brought us news of a new X-Men team book, in the spirit of Uncanny Avengers… with Christopher Yost and Tony Daniel joining them all on stage for news of a new X-Men team title.

Maximum X-Men is a new book launching in the wake of Armageddon, written by Christopher Yost and drawn by Tony S. Daniel, in which the X-Men aim to help the world that has been hit by whatever armageddon hit it… and left the Avengers as the Earth's Greatest Survivors. Well, the X-Men weren't to challenge that… with Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Captain Britain, Firestar and Justice, for the first time on an X-Men team, New Warriors founder, formerly Marvel Boy, Vance Astrovik. While Storm brings back hope to the X-Men in the shadow of Krakoa. And they are comparing it to Jim Lee's run on X-Men for the kind of storytelling they are aiming for. Maximum X-Men launches from Marvel Comics in December 2026.

Maximum X-Men #1

CHRISTOPHER YOST (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

In the wake of the events of Avengers: Armageddon, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are no more! So who will stand in defense of the Earth? The X-Men will! Storm gathers an elite team for just that task, including Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar and Justice! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! And their first challenge is a full-on invasion from the Negative Zone! Is this Annihilus again—or something far, far worse? New Ongoing Series, On Sale December 2026

CHRISTOPHER YOST (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C) In the wake of the events of Avengers: Armageddon, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are no more! So who will stand in defense of the Earth? The X-Men will! Storm gathers an elite team for just that task, including Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar and Justice! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! And their first challenge is a full-on invasion from the Negative Zone! Is this Annihilus again—or something far, far worse? New Ongoing Series, On Sale December 2026 Marvel Comics: Avengers: Armageddon

Thursday July 23, 2026 1:45pm – 2:45pm PDT Room 6A

Armageddon is here. The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him . . . but at what cost? A special discussion of Avengers: Armageddon includes breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

What is it that will see the X-Men become Avengers and will incarcerate Iron Man at the end of Avengers Armageddon? More on that to come it seems… let's see what tomorrow's ComicsPRO event will bring.

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