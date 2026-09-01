Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: AESTHETICS OF GRIEF, Church Ghost, I Am Not Real, PEPPERMINT WEREWOLF

Church Ghost Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Church Ghost comes to national distribution will November 2026 Solicits with Aesthetics Of Grief, Peppermint Werewolf, I Am Not Real

Church Ghost comes to national distribution in November 2026 solicits and solicitations through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. Stone Church Press was launched around 2022 by underground cartoonist Aaron Lange and Jake Kelly. Their goal was to sell their own work and occasionally publish books by friends and admired creators, while staying outside the constraints of larger corporate or platform interests. In June 2025, they ended the partnership. Kelly took his ongoing Death, Destruction, Vice & Sleaze true-crime series and started Pave the Ocean. Lange kept the original company, now legally known as Church Ghost, along with the website, backstock, Patreon, and social accounts.

AESTHETICS OF GRIEF #1 (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Aaron Lange

Trauma and tragedy from Aaron Lange (Aint't It Fun, Peppermint Werewolf), in this collection of rare and previously unpublished comix and sketchbook drawings. Dark family history, teenage LSD death, lonely creeps, heroin nostalgia, and more. $9 11/11/2026

PEPPERMINT WEREWOLF TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Aaron Lange

Author and illustrator Aaron Lange (AIN'T IT FUN) plumbs the depths of the subconscious with PEPPERMINT WEREWOLF: MURKSTAVE, and in the process catalogues myriad perversions from antiquity to the internet age and beyond. Relentlessly obsessive and radically experimental, this avant-garde work of comic art includes an erotic visual inventory of the Germanic runes; the secret language of fetishism; and sacred geometry as it relates to the mysteries of Sarah Michelle Gellar's nose. For fans of: Buffy, neo-decadence, pin-up art, black metal, occultism, industrial culture, and Norse mythology. PEPPERMINT WEREWOLF is a key that unlocks a door, and what that door opens onto and into will no doubt be unique to each reader. —Ryan C's Four-Color Apocalypse $35 11/20/2024

I AM NOT REAL TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) John Morton

John D Morton is best known for founding the Electric Eels in Cleveland, Ohio— a violent musical project that could arguably be described as the very first punk band. This book features examples of Morton's visual artworks, alongside his lesser-known and more recent forays into poetry—specifically, experiments with the haiku and tanka forms. Collected together for the first time, this selection of works delves into Morton's preoccupations and obsessions: junk culture like B-movies and robots, memories of musician friends such as Anton Fier and Peter Laughner, or even more serious matters surrounding mental health, addiction, and death. Morton describes himself as a Nihilist—'a sociopath that has taken a course in philosophy, he jokes— and he has the learning and the life to back this up.—Jon Savage, author of England's Dreaming $25 11/20/2024

UTZY AND DUSTY SWAN SWAN HUMMINGBIRD TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Josh Bayer.

Utzy, a young runaway and psychokinetic, and her faithful dog Dusty, inhabit a blackened exurban sprawl known as Suddentown—where the looming silhouettes of enemies and boogiemen is ever-present. Finding herself imprisoned in the adolescent wing of a strange Trauma Recovery Center, Utzy meets a gaggle of other endangered outcasts, who drink milk and vape between therapy sessions… and sometimes get slaughtered in the night.

Inspired equally by gory 80s slasher films and Harold Gray's Little Orphan Annie comic strip, this is Utzy and Dusty: Swan, Swan, Hummingbird… an intense new graphic novel by Josh Bayer. $40 10/21/2026

ELECTRO-ETHERIC MINOTAUR TP

(W) Damian Murphy (A/CA) Le BLUE

The six stories and novellas in The Electro-Etheric Minotaur collect all of Damian Murphy's "occult retro-gaming fiction"—including two previously unpublished tales— along with newly commissioned illustrations by Le.BLUE. Combining the aesthetic motifs and arcane mechanics of vintage electronic gaming with the gnostic exaltation of ancient and modern occultism, this is fiction as Metroidvania: nonlinear exploration in the search for keys and secrets. Murphy's rich prose is like a cheat code from a half-remembered dream (or nightmare)… where sadomasochistic rites combine with vector angels and spectral wolf-sprites in mazes with flickering walls… "The stories in this book hearken back to the days of the ZX Spectrum, Atari 2600, and early Nintendo consoles of the 8 and 16 bit eras. By calling back to these earlier systems with their graphical limitations, Murphy is invoking primal childhood experiences with the mystical otherworlds flickering behind CRT screens."—Justin Isis, from his introduction $40 10/21/2026

CONSCIOUSNESS A NEO-DECADENT MANIFESTO (ONE SHOT)

(W/A/CA) Siobhan M La Grippe

A Neo-Decadent manifesto outlining techniques for consciousness in the 21st century and beyond. Fully illustrated with informational graphics by the author. Neo-Decadence is an international art movement built around redefining art, ideas, and everyday life in anti-utilitarian terms. The Neo-Decadent excavates all aspects of life, creating new sites for the potentiation of frightening beauty. Neo-Decadence rejects aesthetic limitations, which exist only to facilitate Neo-Passéist commercial art and Capitalist Realism. It is better to be obscure than to be boring. $9 10/21/2026

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