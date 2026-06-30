Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: bruce wayne, damian wayne, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, society of the midnight key, Talia al Ghul, Verity Pennyworth

Circumstances Of Damian Wayne's Birth, Once More (Batman #11 Spoilers)

The circumstances of Damian Wayne's birth, once more in tomorrow's Batman #11 with the society of the midnight key (Spoilers)

Article Summary Damian Wayne’s origin traces back to Son of the Demon, where Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul were first linked.

Grant Morrison later restored Damian Wayne to canon and said Batman and Talia’s relationship was meant as consensual.

Debate over Damian Wayne’s conception continues, as Bruce still frames that night as trickery in Batman #11.

Batman #11 has Bruce defending Damian Wayne’s Robin role while revisiting the long-running questions about his birth.

In the original Batman: Son Of The Demon by Mike W. Barr and Jerry Bingham, Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul had a very consensual affair. A society of the midnight key, you might call it.

Although they clearly weren't playing safe, and it led to a pregnancy.

And also led to a miscarriage. According to Talia, at least.

But the graphic novel ended with the revelation that Bruce and Talis did indeed have a son, even if he knew nothing about it.

Intended as a non-continuity graphic novel, the ending was followed up a number of times in a number of other non-canon storylines, but it would be Grant Morrison who would bring that back, with Damian Wayne. Son of the two and the new Robin. But also throwing another aspect into the mix.

This led to copious online discussions over whether Batman was raped. In Grant Morrison's recent Xanaduum Substack subscription posts, amongst many other comic book legends, Grant talked about their intentions regarding the parentage of Damian Wayne.

"For those who have wondered over the years and it seems many have, the conception of Damian, son of Batman was, in my mind an entirely consensual event! We've taken pains, my artistic collaborators and I, to show that Batman is clearly a willing participant in flashbacks to the event! The running joke is that he denies it, whether to or to hide from responsibility and convince himself that his youthful passion was some result of trickery. I will admit, however, that Talia in those stories dosed the Caped Crusader with something from her arsenal resembling some combination of MDMA and Viagra and doubtless some ingredients of her own devising. She can't help being the Devil's Daughter, after all! Nevertheless, they were genuinely crazy about one another… but it would take a lot to melt the glacier walls of experience that separates them now."

Especially, I guess, after Talia had Damian Wayne killed. But as with many such issues with the Al Ghul, it didn't take.

And in the recent Batman by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Dr Zeller of Arkham Tower has discovered that Bruce Wayne's son Damian is Robin.

Though she hasn't joined up any further dots.

And now in tomorrow's Batman #11, Bruce Wayne has to explain to Zeller exactly why he lets his son be a teenage vigilante working for Batman. And he does give it a go…

Looks like Bruce Wayne is still trying to convince himself that his youthful passion was some result of trickery… especially to his new possible girlfriend, Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN #11

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!