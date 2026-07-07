Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: Act 4, mike mignola, scott dunbier, skybound

Circus Of Bones: The Art Of Mike Mignola From Act 4 & Image Comics

Circus Of Bones: The Art Of Mike Mignola From Act 4, Skybound and Image Comics... where else might this lead?

Article Summary Mike Mignola's Circus of Bones hardcover arrives from Act 4, Skybound and Image as the official gallery catalogue.

The Mike Mignola art book features 145+ originals, 53 new watercolors, plus covers, pages, pencils and inks.

Mike Mignola calls the new color work some of his best, while Scott Dunbier says the watercolors reach another level.

The release raises questions about Mike Mignola's future publishing ties, with no mention of Dark Horse in the announcement.

Today, Scott Dunbier's Act 4 Publishing, in partnership with Skybound and Image Comics, announced the release of Circus of Bones: The Art of Mike Mignola, the official hardcover catalogue companion of the upcoming Mike Mignola gallery exhibition in New York City. Details of the forthcoming original art show will be announced by the Philippe Labaune Gallery.

"Circus of Bones: The Art of Mike Mignola features more than 145 originals. Aside from the watercolors, the catalog is rounded out by 60 published covers and pages, and more than 30 new pencil and ink drawings. Each image is scanned from the original art. A glorious collection of art for Mike Mignola fans everywhere. Experience the unabashed artistry of Mike Mignola in his second gallery art exhibition featuring 144 pages of original art from the iconic creator of Hellboy on an even larger scale–48 additional pages–than the earlier catalog! This beautifully designed book features 53 brand-new watercolor paintings created by Mignola for this exclusive gallery event and will land in comic stores November 25, 2026."

"I'm very excited about this book—especially the color pieces," said Mike Mignola. "All of these are new, done entirely for this show, and represent what I think is some of the best work I've done."

"It's been thrilling for me to see Mike Mignola's work evolve over the past 40 years," said Scott Dunbier. "He went from a very good artist and then to a great one. But these new watercolors are something else entirely, they are extraordinary. He's moved to another level. I can't wait to see more."

And no one even mentioning Dark Horse Comics. Where else might this lead? Circus of Bones: The Art of Mike Mignola continues the partnership between Act 4 Publishing and Skybound. Additional upcoming titles include The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko Artist's Edition, George Pérez's The New Teen Titans Artist's Edition, Doctor Strange by Paul Smith Artist's Edition, Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition, DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition, and Beta Ray Bill by Daniel Warren Johnson Artist's Edition.

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