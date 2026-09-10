Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, marvelman, miracleman, newlitg

Classified Avengers Covers In The Daily LITG, 10th September 2026

Classified Avengers: Armageddon Covers in The Daily LITG for the 10th of September, 2026

Article Summary Classified Avengers: Armageddon covers led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping the site’s Daily LITG roundup.

Marvel’s Avengers: Armageddon #5 preview and other hot comics stories drove reader interest across Bleeding Cool.

The Daily LITG also tracks standout stories from the same date over recent years, spanning comics, TV, and pop culture.

Additional highlights include comics industry chatter, spoiler coverage, creator news, and a subscribe link for Daily LITG.

Classified Avengers: Armageddon Covers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Classified Avengers: Armageddon Covers, and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers

LITG two years ago, Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy

LITG three years ago, London Calling

LITG four years ago, Dale Keown Puts On Subscribers In His Sleep

LITG five years ago, Not-So-Immortal Hulk

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG seven years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG eight years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada .

. Nancy A Collins , horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.

, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn. Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway .

. Chris Tresson , writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.

, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake. Charlie Kirchoff , Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.

, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist. Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders .

. Travis McIntire , Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.

, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press. Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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