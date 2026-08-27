Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, clayton henry, detective comics, jeff spokes

Clayton Henry Takes Over Detective Comics #1114 For Bad Seeds

Clayton Henry takes over from Jeff Spokes on Detective Comics #1114, second chapter of Bad Seeds crossover, and shows us his Mister Freeze

Article Summary Clayton Henry replaces Jeff Spokes on Detective Comics #1114, taking over interior art for DC’s Bad Seeds crossover.

Detective Comics #1114 is written by Tom Taylor and follows Batman teaming with Mister Freeze to save Gotham.

The October 21, 2026 issue is billed as the second Bad Seeds chapter, with Gotham facing a citywide new Ice Age.

Henry confirmed the Detective Comics #1114 switch on Instagram, revealing he paused one Batman title for another.

This is the listing for Detective Comics #1114, the second part of the Bad Seeds series tie-in that seems to show Batman's alliance with Mister Freeze to defeat the prehistoric plantation that has taken over Gotham by introducing a new Ice Age, by Tom Taylor and Jeff Spokes.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1114 (BATMAN BAD SEEDS)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Mikel Janin

BATMAN AND FREEZE–ALLIES?! As dawn–and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring–approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to (cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city. $4.99 10/21/2026

But not so fast. Last week Clayton Henry posted to Instagram, "I was asked to pause work on a Batman title….to work on another Batman title. Yeah, I know. Real life is weird sometimes" and has now clarified that, saying "I'm drawing the interior art for Detective Comics #1114. It will be released October 21. To all of you Jeff Spokes fans, I'm sorry 😆"

No need to apologise, Clayton! The work above is drawn on an iPad on ProCreate and Clayton Henry also has his personally designed brushes, pencils, layouts and templates for sale on Gumroad if you fancy giving them a go…

Born in Mandeville, Jamaica, Clayton Henry moved to the US as a toddler. He began working professionally in comics with Nine Rings of Wu-Tang and Area 52 from Image Comics. He began working for Marvel on X-Men titles as well as Hercules, Agents of Atlas, and many Spider-Man-related titles. He later worked for Valiant Entertainment on titles such as Archer & Armstrong and Harbinger, and then at DC on Suicide Squad, Flash, Shazam!, Superman and Justice League titles. And now… Detective Comics #1114!

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