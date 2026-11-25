Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Dennis Calero, Don Nguyen, Fabrice Sapolsky, Fairsquare Comics, Fred Pham Chuong, Ho Seng Hui, Intertwined, Julian Shaw, kickstarter, Moritat, peach momoko, Secret Wars, serg acuna, spider-man noir, spider-noir, thought bubble

Co-Creator Of Spider-Man Noir, Fabrice Sapolsky, Needs You For Kung-Fu

The Co-Creator of Spider-Man Noir, Fabrice Sapolsky, Needs You... For Kung-Fu! With 24 hours to go, will you heed his call?

Article Summary Spider-Man Noir co-creator Fabrice Sapolsky is urging support for Intertwined 四季 SìJì as its Kickstarter nears the finish line.

Intertwined 四季 SìJì is an 80-page kung-fu noir anthology set in 1970s New York, serving as sequel and origin story.

Sapolsky writes four elemental champion tales with art by Fred Pham Chuong, Ho Seng Hui, Julian Shaw and Moritat.

The campaign offers digital and print editions, trading cards and bundles, continuing Sapolsky’s inclusive creator-owned work.

I bumped into Bleeding Cool favourite Fabrice Sapolsky at Thought Bubble a couple of weeks ago, the co-creator of Spider-Man Noir, tabling at a British comic convention for the very first time. To discover he has taken his long-running kung-fu noir series to Kickstarter with Intertwined 四季 SìJì, an 80-page full-colour anthology that serves as both sequel and origin story for the Spirits of WuXing. With just 24 hours to go, he has just managed to hit his $5000 goal after a month, but come on, the co-creator of Spider-Man Noir with a long history in writing, drawing, editing and publishing comics probably needs a bit more of a spotlight, considering Peach Momoko got over half a million in a day. Especially given who else is working on the project with him. Moritat? Come on now.

WHAT IF THE FIVE ELEMENTS HAD HUMAN CHAMPIONS?

It's the 1970s. New York is in decay. A perfect setting for a Noir story… With Kung Fu! The premise of Intertwined is simple: it follows the life of the the Spirits of WuXing, human Champions and emissaries of the Elements. In our story, based on Chinese cosmology, at the birth of the universe, the fundamental elements (Night, Day and Infinity) created the natural elements (Earth, Wood, Metal, Water and Fire). The elements themselves chose their champions on Earth. Five individuals given extraordinary abilities to preserve the balance on the planet. And for generations, the Spirits of WuXing fulfilled their mission with selflessness and pride. Until 1971, when Nei Chang, Spirit of Metal, murdered DaWei Jin, the Spirit of the Earth. This triggered a chain of events that brought Juan Jin,our main hero to become the champion he never thought it would be. Now, in Intertwined 四季 Siji, the stakes are higher than in the original comic book series. And if you haven't read the original Intertwined before, no worries! Intertwined 四季 Siji serves both as a sequel and an origin story!

SìJì (pronounced "suh-jee") means "the four seasons" in Chinese. The book splits into four interconnected stories set in 1970s New York, each starring a different elemental champion: Summer with Alex, Spirit of Fire, drawn by Fred Pham Chuong; Fall with Siu-Lung, Spirit of Wood, by Ho Seng Hui; Winter with Fang, Spirit of Metal, by Julian Shaw; and Spring with Juan Jin and Leah, Spirits of Earth and Water, by Moritat. Fabrice Sapolsky wrote all four, and the covers come from Fabrice Sapolsky himself, Fred Pham Chuong, Don Nguyen, Dennis Calero and Serg Acuña, with a Secret Wars homage among the variants.

The original series, first crowdfunded in 2016 and later published by Dynamite, grew to roughly 300 pages, sold more than 4,500 copies and remains Sapolsky's biggest creator-owned work. Previous Bleeding Cool coverage tracked its development from the initial kung-fu noir pitch through writer commentaries, and Dan Wickline outlined how the book came together. Fabrice reassures people: "Intertwined 四季 Siji serves both as a sequel and an origin story. If you haven't read the original Intertwined before, no worries."

Born in Paris, Fabrice Sapolsky edited Comic Box, the French magazine dedicated to American comics, before moving to New York in 2015. Creator-owned titles followed, including One-Hit Wonder at Image and the various Intertwined volumes. He founded FairSquare Graphics in 2019 with partner Kristal Adams as a family, immigrant and minority publisher. The imprint has released more than forty-five titles and continues to sell heavily at conventions after the collapse of traditional distribution. An earlier Bleeding Cool interview by Hannibal Tabu covered his move into creator-owned work, and Dan Wickline also reported his appointment as senior editor at Humanoids. And at Thought Bubble, he had Shakespeare's Vampires, Hyphen, his specials foil blind bags, some Spider-Noir prints and giving away his Big Lie graphic novel parody… You can find more of his stuff here. As for Intertwined 四季 SìJì, it maintains the series' focus on tolerance, cultural differences, accountability, and accurate martial arts. If I were going to have titled it myself, I might have gone for D.E.Iiiaaaiiiiiiiyaaaa!!! But that's because of my own rabble-rousing issues. Rewards include digital editions, print copies, trading cards, a colouring book, bundles with other Sapolsky titles, and an estimated delivery of April 2027. The project sits alongside his ongoing convention circuit and the inclusive publishing work that has defined the last several years of his career. I'm about to back the Kickstarter; you should too.

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