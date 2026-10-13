Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Cody Ziglar, milestone, static

Cody Ziglar Wants Milestone Characters To Be Foundational At DC Comics

Static writer Cody Ziglar wants Milestone characters to be as foundational at DC Comics as Miles Morales is at Marvel Comics

Article Summary Cody Ziglar says Rocket will play a major role in DC’s new Static comic, with more Milestone characters set to appear.

Cody Ziglar links his Static run to a wider DC effort, collaborating with Stephanie Williams and Morgan Hampton.

Cody Ziglar says the modern Milestone energy at DC echoes the 1990s line, with creators building connected stories.

Cody Ziglar wants Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate to become foundational in pop culture.

In an interview with Chris Anton at New York Comic Con for Chris Cover Comics, Cody Ziglar talked about his upcoming run on the new Static comic for DC Next Level out next year. But it seems Static is not the only Milestone Comics character appearing in the series. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

"We'll definitely see some of those characters. I think I can say this without Marquis Draper, my editor, taking me out. Rocket will definitely be a very prominent character throughout… And there'll definitely be some other people and Milestone from history popping up."

And he sees Milestone as inspirational in how he's working with other creators on books at DC Comics, such as Stephanie Williams on Vixen and Morgan Hampton on Steel.

"I love the idea of what Milestone did in the '90s and I love what we're doing now. I love the idea that there's not just one Black writer or two Black writers. There's a bunch of us and we're all planning our own different stuff and we also get to collaborate. It feels very much like whatever the latest evolution of Milestone is. That's the energy that I'm feeling and it's very, very refreshing as a Black writer and creator to be able to text Morgan or text Stephanie and be like, 'Hey, what are you guys working on? What can I do, like make what kind of connectivity however big or small can I add in my book to make sure your book is strong as well.' And we're having some really fun conversations. These are all like 15, 20 issues later, but there's definitely stuff that we're planning and seeding that I'm really excited to hopefully see flourish into something."

The longer goal, he said, is cultural rather than just editorial. He pointed to Miles Morales, created roughly 15 years ago and now hard to separate from modern superhero comics, and noted that the Milestone characters arrived 15 years before that.

"I would love to get those characters to a place now where they still foundational outside of the history of comics, but foundations to the pop culture where you can be like, 'Oh, I know who Virgil is. I know who Hardware is. I know who Rocket and Icon and I know who the Blood Syndicate are.' Like my parents know who Rocket Raccoon is. I would love for that to be what Dakota goes forward and all those Milestone characters. And I might not be the one to do it, but I would love to be the one that gets that ball rolling."

Static by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui will be published by DC Comics in 2027, probably in the first quarter.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!