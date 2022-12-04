Collecting Sandman Comics, Between Seasons Of Mist

The comic book Sandman created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and published by DC Comics got a lot more attention this year with the launch of the Netflix TV adaptation. Already a highly collectible comic book, this just turned the gas hob up a notch or two on the heat that was already there. Heritage Auctions has a number of key Sandman issues up for auction and going under the hammer today in a variety of grades. From the first issue to the first appearance of Lucifer (who got his own TV series spinoff), John Constantine's first Sandman appearance, and issues from Seasons Of Mist, to be covered in Sandman series 2 and A Game Of You, presumably for a future series 3. Take a look and see what you can afford.

Sandman #1 (DC, 1989) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearance of Morpheus, who made his television debut in the recent Netflix adaptation. Cameo appearance by Wesley Dodds, the original Golden Age-era Sandman. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Sam Kieth art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 11/22: 756 in 9.4, 2398 higher. CGC Grader Notes: light wear spine. Currently at $81.

Sandman #3 (DC, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. John Constantine appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $24. CGC census 11/22: 103 in 9.8, none higher. Currently at $85.

John Constantine appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $24. CGC census 11/22: 103 in 9.8, none higher. Currently at $85. Sandman #4 (DC, 1989) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. First appearance of Lucifer Morningstar, who appears in the The Sandman TV series. Demon appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Sam Keith art. Dave McKean cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $90. CGC census 11/22: 112 in 9.2, 804 higher. CGC Grader Notes: light, multiple crease full right of back cover. Currently at $40.

