Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: bestseller, Ignition Press, marketshare, Prana

Comic Book Publisher Marketshare Chart For July 2026 - including the dollars spent per publisher by the surveyed stores

Courtesy of Prana Direct Market Solutions, here are the comic book publisher market shares for the month of July 2026 based on Point of Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems. We also have the dollar amount spent from these stores on each publisher in July. You can find previous Bestseller Lists right here.

Bleeding Cool continues to run the Top 400 Bestseller List, based on data provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions, Manage Comics, and Comic Shop Assistant. But as you can see, as well as other Top Ten lists.

The Prana DM data set gives us access to far more titles, as well as marketshare for that month, including dollar amounts of the comics sold by the surveyed stores . It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market.

I continue to work with Comic Hub for Wednesday-to-weekend comic store sales, League Of Comic Geeks for the Anticipated Comics list on Sundays, and CovrPrice on Mondays/Tuesdays for the Top Ten Hottest Comics List. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. But for now….