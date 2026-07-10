Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare

The Comic Book Publisher Marketshare Chart For June 2026... as well as the first week of July

As well as just for the week between the 30th of June and the 6th of July 2026.

DC Comics — 43.75%

Marvel — 33.80%

Image — 11.06%

Dark Horse — 2.37%

Dynamite — 2.14%

IDW — 2.12%

BOOM! Entertainment — 1.78%

Mad Cave Studios — 1.17%

Prana Publishers — 0.90%

Oni Press — 0.90%

Bleeding Cool continues to run the Top 400 Bestseller List, based on data provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions, Manage Comics, and Comic Shop Assistant. But as you can see, as well as other Top Ten lists.

The Prana DM data set gives us access to far more titles, as well as marketshare for that week, basically the whole of that week's sales, Wednesday to Tuesday, and published on Bleeding Cool on the following Friday, including the ratio of the top ten titles to each other. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market..

I will also continue to work with League Of Comic Geeks for the Anticipated Comics list on Sundays and with CovrPrice on Mondays/Tuesdays for the Top Ten Hottest Comics List. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. But for now….