Comic Books & Canadian Taxes in The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2025

Before the Canadian tariffs and taxes 20 days pause was announced, price rises was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Photo by Evan Bench

Comic Books, Canadian Taxes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Comic Books Set To Rocket In Price Next Week Over Tariffs
  2. Legends of the Condor Heroes is Secretly the World's Biggest Movie
  3. Terry Pratchett Estate Removes Neil Gaiman From Good Omens Kickstarter
  4. Marvel Has No Plans To Publish Neil Gaiman's Miracleman: The Dark Age
  5. Valiant Comics Says The $4.99 Comic Is Over Because Of Tariffs
  6. Now DC Comics Cancels Orders For Sandman #8 Facsimile by Neil Gaiman
  7. The Sandman Showrunner's Original 2022 Plans for Neil Gaiman Adapt
  8. Daredevil: Born Again Merch Offers New Looks at Disney Series
  9. Transcontinental Steps Up To Offer Comics Industry 90 Days Tariff-Free
  10. TwoMorrows Publishing Appeal To Readers After Diamond Doesn't Pay

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Erik Larsen Vs Jim Valentino

Erik Larsen Vs Jim Valentino In The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2024
Shadowhawk by Erik Larsen
  1. What Erik Larsen Said That Riled Up Jim Valentino So Much
  2. Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"
  3. Katie Kubert Is Indeed DC Comics' Batman Editor, But Only Temporarily
  4. Game of Thrones: A Look at Naomi Watts from Unaired Prequel Production 
  5. Carl Weathers: Stallone, Lundgren & More Pay Tribute to Late Actor 
  6. Take Flight with Blue Beetle The Bug with McFarlane DC Super Powers
  7. George R.R. Martin Shares Donald Trump Fears, Calls Out "Anti-Fans"
  8. X-Men #31 Preview: Nimrod's Nasty Upgrade: Bye-Bye Mutants? 
  9. Godzilla Minus One Director on the Film's Final Open-Ended Reveal 
  10. The Beatles Take the Stage with Mattels Newest MEGA Showcase Set
  11. You're The Boss Comics by Brian Weisfeld, Bonnie Bader & Nadia Hsieh
  12. Yukino Sonoyama Brings Bless Manga To Kodansha April 2024 Solicits
  13. Media Do Partners with TAICCA to Publish Taiwanese Manga Online
  14. Manta Launches Original Novel Versions of Their Popular Comics Titles
  15. Where To Find Taylor Swift At MegaCon Orlando This Weekend
  16. Wolverine #42 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestsellers List
  17. Waiting For Renée Ballard In The Daily LITG, 3rd of February 2024

LITG: Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer two years ago

Doctor Who
Image: BBC Screencap
  1. Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something
  2. DC Comics Cut Pay For Writers On Event Crossover Comics? 
  3. Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch's Authority Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn 
  4. Unmasked Darth Vader Vintage Collection Figure Revealed by Hasbro
  5. The Return Of Dr Al Harper To The Marvel Universe
  6. The Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 From DC
  7. Warrior Nun Campaign Hits NYC with #SaveWarriorNun Fan Billboard
  8. All-Star Superman #1 Triples In Value To $300 Thanks To James Gunn
  9. James Gunn, Peter Safran's DCU Casting Policy Hurting Voice Actors?
  10. Doctor Doom To Fix Mr Fantastic's Mistake In Fantastic Four #700
  11. Schomburg's Princess Pantha Cover for Thrilling Comics #63, at Auction
  12. Now Tom King & Bilquis Evely Supergirl Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn
  13. Rose Guns Days Prequel: Yen Press to Publish Higurashi Creator's Manga
  14. Tim Seeley To Draw New YA Graphic Novel Series, Pretty Evil
  15. Mutts Cartoonist Patrick McDonnell Creates Graphic Novel About Marvel
  16. $50 Cash If You Find What Bad Idea Pretends Are Bootleg Comics
  17. Pixar Turning Red 4*Town Turned Into Manga in Viz April 2023 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Gina Carano Vs Whoopi Goldberg

mandalorian
Image: Screencaps
  1. Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
  2. DC Comics Turns Justice League Into Dinosaurs For Jurassic League
  3. The Masked Singer Judges Walk After Rudy Giuliani Unmasking: Report
  4. Rumor: WWE Afraid AEW Will Hire Shane McMahon, Trying to Stop It
  5. DC Comics Issues Shops With 'The Batman' Standees For Graphic Novels
  6. Did X-Men Legends #11 Tease The Plot Of Marvel's Judgment Day Event?
  7. Time Travel And Internal Monologues In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  8. Robert Kirkman, Phil Hester, Klaus Janson Bring Negan To Crossover #12
  9. McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures
  10. David Pepose, Carlos Magno Relaunch Marvel's Savage Avengers in May
  11. Miracleman By Mark Buckingham For Marvel's Timeless #1 3rd Printing
  12. Balmain, Z2 & Sofitel Hotels Launch Graphic Novel With Afternoon Tea
  13. New Series Nightfall From Vault Comics In 2022
  14. Franco To Write 13 Chapter Deadman Tells The (Spooky) Tales Anthology
  15. DC Comics To Publish "The Batman" Movie-Inspired Variant Covers
  16. Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips Publish Pulp Behind-The-Scenes As A Book
  17. DC Comics To Rush-Collect Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance
  18. Rudy Giuliani As The Masked Singer In Daily LITG 3rd February 2022

LITG four years ago, Drag Race Doctor

Images: WOW Presents/BBC America
Images: WOW Presents/BBC America

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor
  2. Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
  3. Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
  4. Fantastic Four Get A Life Story To Follow Spider-Man From Marvel
  5. Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
  6. The Expanse Season 5: How Amazon Series Handled #MeToo'd Actor
  7. DC Comics Launches Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl #1 in May With Yara Flor
  8. TOLDJA: Avengers #42 Reveals Thor's True Lineage (SPOILERS)
  9. Tonight Is Raikou Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Legendary Beasts Return
  10. WandaVision Setting Up for Mark Hamill/The Mandalorian-Like Surprise?
  11. A New Marvel Universe in Heroes Reborn Gives Us Young Squadron
  12. Joe Bennett Apologises Over Immortal Hulk #43 Anti-Semitic Error
  13. Legendary Comics Debuts New Comic Series ROB on WEBTOON App
  14. Viz Discounts Rei Toma's Manga Series Ahead of Her New Series
  15. Driver.Eight: You Are Not Ready On Kickstarter
  16. Marvel To Publish X-Men: Inferno Prologue Omnibus In September 2021
  17. How Do You Kill Knull In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)
  18. CoverWatch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR
  19. Resurrection Protocols Challenged By Prodigy In Today's X-Men Comics
  20. Silver Sprocket, Matt Lubchansky Reveal Antifa Secrets in New Comic
  21. Starlin's Is Now A Coffee Store Chain in Immortal Hulk #43
  22. Lucky Marvel Insider Members Will Actually Appear In The X-Men Comic
  23. The New Valkyrie Owned Thor's Axe Jarnbjorn Before Thor
  24. Separated At Birth: Prolific Pen Comics and Adam Ellis
  25. America Chavez To Learn New Origin As Marvel Make Better House Ads

LITG five years ago – the BBC rejected America

And Phoenix Jones was arrested himself.

  1. BBC Rejected Joe Hill, Saying No American Has Written Doctor Who – And If One Did, It Wouldn't Be Him
  2. Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
  3. Renee Montoya Likes 'Em Thicc in Lois Lane #8 [Preview]
  4. Is Mirka Andolfo the Next Todd McFarlane For Image Comics? (UPDATE)
  5. Metal 2: Everything We Know About Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo So Far
  6. Apologies, Bleeding Cool Service Today Interrupted By Bomb
  7. Funko and Dr Pepper Team up for Free Lil Sweet Pop Vinyls
  8. A New Leak Claims The PS5 Will Be Revealed In March 2020
  9. Krakoa's Dark Side Emerges in X-Men #5 [X-ual Healing 1-29-20]
  10. Will Conner Kent Stop Crying in Young Justice #13 [Preview]

LITG six years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.

  1. George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
  2. Nintendo Teases Final Fantasy VII Coming Soon on Nintendo Switch
  3. Marvel Goes All Red Dead Redemption in Next Week's Gunhawks #1
  4. The Mike Wieringo Cover That Wasn't, But Went Up In Flames – With Mike S. Miller and Cully Hamner
  5. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 3rd February 2019 – 'Age of X-Men Alpha Didn't Sell Very Well and Makes Me Pretty Worried'

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tom Sniegoski, writer on Vampirella, Punisher, Batman, Buffy, Angel, Stupid, Stupid Rat Tails 
  • Dez Skinn, former publisher of Warrior, Captain Britain and Comics International.
  • Ian Dawe, Staff Writer/Editor at Sequart Research & Literacy Organization
  • Scott Saavedra, creator of It's Science with Dr. Radium.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

