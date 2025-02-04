Posted in: Comics | Tagged: canada, newlitg

Comic Books & Canadian Taxes in The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2025

Before the Canadian tariffs and taxes 20 days pause was announced, price rises was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Before the Canadian tariffs and taxes 20 days pause was announced, price rises was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Comic Books, Canadian Taxes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Erik Larsen Vs Jim Valentino

LITG: Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer two years ago

LITG three years ago, Gina Carano Vs Whoopi Goldberg

LITG four years ago, Drag Race Doctor

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – the BBC rejected America

And Phoenix Jones was arrested himself.

LITG six years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Sniegoski, writer on Vampirella, Punisher, Batman, Buffy, Angel, Stupid, Stupid Rat Tails

writer on Vampirella, Punisher, Batman, Buffy, Angel, Stupid, Stupid Rat Tails Dez Skinn, former publisher of Warrior, Captain Britain and Comics International.

former publisher of Warrior, Captain Britain and Comics International. Ian Dawe , Staff Writer/Editor at Sequart Research & Literacy Organization

, Staff Writer/Editor at Sequart Research & Literacy Organization Scott Saavedra, creator of It's Science with Dr. Radium.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Canada, Canada, Canada, Canada, Canada,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!