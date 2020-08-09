Comic Creators Recreate What Dublin Comic Con Would Have Looked Like.

This weekend would have been the Dublin Comic Con. Which would also have been a great time for all concerned. In its place, there's an online version of video content, but that's just the start. Comic book creators who would be attending have popularised the Dublin Comic Con #DCConline hashtag, and showing off their stuff just as they would have done in Dublin. And many of them have been challenged to draw themselves as they would have appeared at Dublin Comic Con, at their booth. Here are a few examples of the many wonderous talents on display.

Was super excited to try and get to Dublin for a con this year but this is a nice alternative, please check out the #DCCOnline tag and check out loads of amazing Irish artists! I'll put my etsy link below in case anyone fancies any of my goods 🐖 pic.twitter.com/7vM8CuAalR — ryai (@RyaiArt) August 8, 2020

Heyo I was gonna get a table this year but now I have an internet table instead which I sure is just as good and fun. Find me on Etsy for all ur Animal Crossing Lino needs! https://t.co/Kym6gEtZUj

Me website: https://t.co/lUxGz53d2Y#DCCOnline pic.twitter.com/wKFY3fuuLw — brudder from anudder rudder (@shutup_bridge) August 8, 2020

🖤✨ in typical con-crunch fashion—here's my stall for #DCConline! I'll be posting my Etsy store later on (after day job hee) with 10% off this weekend. But—my commissions are back open with a new site @ https://t.co/pa5jtmbOAs ✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/4IPHZ0Y0cz — nico nyanbinary @ #DCConline (@capricreep) August 8, 2020

hey babes @DublinComicCon was gonna be this weekend so the artist alley is moving to CYBERSPACE. check out #DCConline for some amazing stuff <3 check out my wares here: https://t.co/NqKIRkzfC0 🎉🎉 orders made this weekend will get a commission, more info below!! pic.twitter.com/Ft4uElzFEh — orla 🍬 !! (@orlacanttweet) August 8, 2020

✨🖤 15% OFF EVERYTHING ON MY ETSY FOR #DCConline 🖤✨ Including my #CriticalRole button badge set that I never got to show off at any cons this year :') You can pick them up and other things @ https://t.co/bTpiXeMBY6 pic.twitter.com/pvxu6ilqrS — nico nyanbinary @ #DCConline (@capricreep) August 8, 2020

Hello! It me, Squidge Sketches. Ususally I'd be sitting next to @IanFayArt at DCC, but this year I'm at #DCConline I share an etsy with Ian and this weekend there's 10% off. Links below, as well as examples of merch! pic.twitter.com/CI02pxvXrQ — Squidgesketches (@LucyToner) August 8, 2020

heyo friends! this weekend would've been dcc and its a big bummer that i wont get to pop around and see everyone ;;; but! be sure to check out #DCConline to see everyones art 💕✨

i draw kpop n anime n lots of sparkles

i havent a store just yet but hopefully will soon :] ⭐️✨ pic.twitter.com/OfRAYtvmRo — cliona 🌱🌟 (@clionadraws) August 8, 2020

It's #DCConline day two! I'm actually (allegedly) awake! You can still catch my digital table over at https://t.co/NlfJeLgDdX and shipping is still free! Come check it out, I've got a bunch of LGBTQ+ dice necklaces and accessories, stickers, zines, notebooks, prints and more! pic.twitter.com/teECsEy0sw — MorayahPaper (@MorayahPaper) August 9, 2020

Hello!! I was meant to be at dcc this weekend :(( this is a rly great tag to get to see other artists !! #DCConline I haven't got an online shop yet but im planning on opening commissions soon! And ill hopefully have a shop soon 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ce73nTddGp — Fayallure 🍒 (@Fayallureart) August 8, 2020

hey! i'm holly, i'm an animation student, and i sell art. just recently set up an online store over at https://t.co/7hjABlKEeq and would love for u to check it out💛 highly recommend snooping through the #DCConline tag – lots of wonderful artists with artwork and merch to sell!! pic.twitter.com/1VKWiXt5S6 — holly✨ (@oceanux) August 8, 2020

An entire year without @DublinComicCon has been so upsetting but seeing everyone in the #DCConline tag warms my heart💜 Here I am with too much stuff you don't know where to look. My store is below ~ A3 prints and merch will be coming soon✨ https://t.co/iJLH0V1vIU pic.twitter.com/jQKR2LOW7f — 💙 em 💜 (@blargberriess) August 8, 2020

Due to *gestures at everything* there are no physical conventions this year but we here in Ireland are having our online con with the #DCConline tag Welcome to my table! https://t.co/Z3BJTwAQP4

I'm a comic book writer and I'll tell you about each comic in the below thread… pic.twitter.com/ehCSdQahJV — Aaron Fever (@AaronFever) August 8, 2020

Hello!! @DublinComicCon was meant to be on this weekend so we've moved the artist alley online!! You can check out #DCConline for more art and more amazing, talented friends who I haven't seen in six months. Here's my store if you want a look 💓💓https://t.co/74RsJ62CLV pic.twitter.com/Ohu4r0t3fO — neev🐋 (@neevok) August 8, 2020

Hello! I'm an artist from Ireland and I have a little store with prints and tat here! https://t.co/t2VMTv08tY Here's my portfolio too, why not. https://t.co/Gq5zWqCJNW #DCCOnline pic.twitter.com/nZOfojBuR5 — Heaviside Claire (@Rocketgal) August 8, 2020

This weekend would've been dublincomiccon it was a loss for a lot of artists but check out the tag #DCConline to see the wonderful Irish work and talent that's here!! 💖 Have a lookie at my wares on my Etsy and use the code 'DCC2020' for 20% off! 💖https://t.co/VInz5rRFnL pic.twitter.com/2q2QoOJZLO — 🤔sarah🤔 (@princetamago_) August 8, 2020

Hey! It's #DCConline everything here is 20% off rn on my Etsy! Let's have a great con, remember to stay hydrated and remember to eat okay?

https://t.co/t8oWWjRFxY pic.twitter.com/tQMllSM5YZ — ✨Katie Fleming✨🏳️‍🌈 (@Katiecanartgood) August 8, 2020

I gotta go to work so I'm gonna pop my table up now! Happy #DCConline ! I'm doing a 20% off sale across my whole shop, wow! That includes clearance items! I'll try check in throughout the day to RT other tables!!

( https://t.co/OOcP5vMyRH ) pic.twitter.com/DzMCduLbJU — Jek is Tired (@jekylldraws) August 8, 2020

Woohoo it's time for #DCConline !! ✨💜 I'll have free shipping within Ireland all weekend! Just use the code 'DCCONLINE' upon checking out!! Be sure to check out the tag & see some wonderful Irish talent! 👇 LINK + MORE BELOW 👇 pic.twitter.com/vFWxCwAUsY — 👹 ONISODA 👹 (@onisoda) August 8, 2020

Hello everyone at #DCConline

I have only recently started set up my online store so hopefully you all don't mind me joining in on this, it seemed like fun!

I currently have a 10% off sale running on my Etsy atm so please take a look!https://t.co/kByNaTyeHI pic.twitter.com/skKPNbTSB4 — ~Jayme~ (@jammaryllis) August 8, 2020

It's Dublin Comic Con Online!!@IanFayArt has organised a great hashtag to help support Irish artists this weekend, so browse the hashtag #DCCOnline and support the awesome artist & writers involved.

You can check out my table below, with some discounts running all weekend! pic.twitter.com/OB8vFH4R4b — Cato (@_ixcato) August 8, 2020

This weekend would have been Dublin Comic Con, which is a loss of a huge chunk of my yearly income and only time I socialise. Not having our cons is a huge hit to independent creators, so we're doing virtual Artist Alley instead at #DCCOnline! ✨𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗪!✨ pic.twitter.com/PIhfD91jbV — ᴛʜᴇ ʙɪɢ ʙᴏᴘᴘᴇʀ (@IanFayArt) August 8, 2020

It's #DCConline! I could be at Dublin Comic Con, but it's 2020 so we're doing it right here on twitter.

I make a Russian-flavoured cyberpunk comic Drugs & Wires, it's cuter cousin Blue Pill Arcade, and a whole bunch of 90's inspired merch.https://t.co/c6mmRDvRrU pic.twitter.com/rK55orF8mc — Mary Safro (@MarySafroArt) August 8, 2020

Hey, Dublin Comic Con would have been this weekend so we're taking it online instead! It's just like Tron! Or it might not be, I've never seen Tron. Check out my online store, I've got a bunch of zines, prints, enamel pins, and moooorre!! https://t.co/o2QI5VYmBU#DCConline pic.twitter.com/aDdrZ3iZVS — Seánie (@DrawBoySeanie) August 8, 2020

Hi everyone! It's #DCCOnline today! Here's a link to my shop to have a look at if you want (check the replies for more info on what I sell):https://t.co/4JDfgICWZ6 Also please check out the tag ad support all the other wonderful Irish artists pic.twitter.com/bHB9MewDYl — PaulDrawsArt🎄 (@PaulDrawsArt) August 8, 2020

✨ This weekend was supposed to be @DublinComicCon and it was a big loss to my income. I have these things and more on my online store instead!! 💕 Check out all the AWESOME Irish talent that were supposed to be at the con with #DCConline! ✨ 🥳 https://t.co/ywcVsXLOAo pic.twitter.com/8u7m1oTMWa — // Isabella // Izzy // Comms: Closed (@Helixel) August 8, 2020

I really miss doing Cons and printfairs! I always get to meet lovely ! people and have great chats Red heart( especially if you tell me your cat's many mischiefs!) https://t.co/LNxsloUkZJ…#DCConline pic.twitter.com/4BeT24U3TI — ElisabethNeveuxIllustration (@ElisabethNeveux) August 8, 2020

Hey y'all, #DCConline is on today! I'm Tara, I live in Belfast and am currently working on a massive book for @RHKidsGraphic due out next year! @CosmicBaconArt's here too!Bummed at the con situation this year but hopefully we'll all see each other in 2021! https://t.co/lvqlyT7K98 pic.twitter.com/DJPsMHMtD3 — Tara⚡️O'Connor (@TaraOComics) August 8, 2020

Hello #DCConline ! I'm an Irish based artist and here's some examples of my merch. I'm having a sale over on my Etsy atm, everything is 20% off! So stop by if you're interested: https://t.co/uUPVeGkFE2 pic.twitter.com/zd96Wa7l1P — bog cryptid 🎀ᵇˡᵐ (@OptimusPrinkeps) August 8, 2020

This weekend would have been dcc but of course that can't happen so we're doing it online ! if u do wanna support me I have a ko-fi and commissions are open as of today for the weekend. also check out the hashtag #dcconline to support more local Irish artists ! pic.twitter.com/osh1OinKZg — Rory ✨🌧 (@_Rorydraws) August 8, 2020

Good morning #DCConline! I have no prints or books to sell you but perhaps I can interest you in a frog drawing? With examples below I can draw phrogs, Froges, tadpoles and toads!https://t.co/IKXh0qD1hA pic.twitter.com/CqZBYteFJc — Kinley – Toadlet Supreme 🐸 (@Kinley_R_Art) August 8, 2020

Good morning! 😀 We're delighted to be taking part in #DCCOnline this weekend. We are a Carlow based company, who sell D&D dice & handcraft unique artisan quality wooden tabletop gaming accessories. Please enjoy your time browsing our stand 😊 https://t.co/km2eilY8wl pic.twitter.com/kjqtAeE85i — Dakota Irish (@dakotairishIE) August 8, 2020

Morning all. We have had our morning Coffee and we are ready to post some stuff for #DCCOnline. We are Rogue Comics. Founded in 2017, we launched our first book The Broker at @DublinComicCon that year. You can grab the free pdf of the book here. https://t.co/LWdlW1iisO pic.twitter.com/OgOADSpJdN — Rogue Comics (@Rogue_Comics_Ir) August 8, 2020

Couldn't do our yearly DCC in person but #DCConline is this weekend thanks to @IanFayArt setting it up 😁 make sure to go browsing through the tag for the amazing artists involved. My online artist alley stall can be seen here on, https://t.co/eCyh3TyDBT

Free shipping worldwide pic.twitter.com/y90xUuPLJg — 🔸🔶(commission closed😁👍)🔶🔸 (@catherineokane2) August 8, 2020

Sup! ✨ So despite the fact my shop isn't fully set up yet, I thought I'd take this chance to show off some of my art & commission work, since DCC is online this year! I'm AD, and Im open for commissions! I draw sharks, gore and occasionally anime fanart 🍣🔪#DCConline pic.twitter.com/HoXmFtKLzg — ✨ Teal Bites ✨ (@TealBites) August 8, 2020

I dont have much to show for #DCCOnline but i do have the beginning of a merch store after years and years of wanting to table at cons! (Im so jazzed ✨) Heres samples of my first sticker and charm batch that I hope to be eventually selling on there!! pic.twitter.com/9JNdqvRMaH — 💫 Jodie 💫 (@Sumireart) August 8, 2020

We're all missing @DublinComicCon this weekend, so it's time for #DCConline ✨ Here's some fanart and, since I haven't been posting much, a peek at work I've been doing with @StudioMeala for the past year 💖 Make sure to check out the tag and find some amazing Irish artists 🌟 pic.twitter.com/syfK8iwJZz — 🌼~Sinéad~🌼 (@Shanooloo) August 8, 2020

Hi everyone my name's Aysia! I was really looking forward to the cons this year and I'm raging I can't see everyone but I'm so glad for this #DCConline tag! I sell mainly kpop, anime, games and other pop culture art! Nice to meet you! My Etsy store is : https://t.co/6SbvYrX5UO pic.twitter.com/MtVceFoApu — Aysia 💗⁷ ☀️ (commissions open) (@AysiaDoodles) August 8, 2020

Hey #DCCOnline! I'm Hayley and I make comics and illustrations! 🌴🏎https://t.co/mMa91KUV8H🏎🌴 ✨I have 2 original comics!

✨20% off nearly everything!

✨All profits from discounted items only are going to the Lebanese Red Cross

✨Feel free to DM with any purchase queries pic.twitter.com/nZO9sGheNx — ✨🌙super hylybeat🌙✨ (@HayleyMulch) August 8, 2020

HEY, its time for #DCConline ! I was really excited to sell at DCC this year and I am super excited to have this online one set up 💖⭐️✨

I'm Xpresso art! Check out my shop !!https://t.co/Ojx9yQ1d6V pic.twitter.com/4zRA1qQrrD — Aidan (@xpresso_art) August 8, 2020

I'm a little late for #DCConline 😅 Ah sure! I'm Barry, a comic artist with a love for the fantasy genre and stoic big fellas with swords!

My comic, A Fools Campaign is for sale on my Etsy store and I'm going to include a free print with every order 😊 ✒️✒️⚔️⚔️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nBKFGZJ6rP — Barry O' Sullivan (@BarryoSullivArt) August 8, 2020

IT'S #DCCOnline!! AND!! I queued this tweet because my ass would be asleep by now OTL Dear visitor, welcome to my virtual Artist's Alley table. I'm Leeann and I make comics and art. Kindest thanks to @IanFayArt for booting this into gear. THREAD!:https://t.co/1Jvg1gSXdb pic.twitter.com/AgB7j9lvIu — Leeann Hamilton (@peannlui) August 8, 2020

Whaddup #DCConline

I'm Sinéad and my shop is SinProps.

I make 3d pieces and props mostly.

Recently I've expanded more into miniatures and 2d with a lot more OC coming out. Check out my shop for cute pets and D&D supplies!https://t.co/qTMocwuXXh https://t.co/EgeWz3Qcsz pic.twitter.com/Dqvyc4CQcq — 🐀Sinéad🐁 (@SinProps) August 8, 2020

It's here!! #DCConline is a go.

We have an Etsy store if you wish to pick up some awesome all ages adventures, https://t.co/x3ap5wEPap

But! we are also available in Local comic shops. Holler to @FPDublin @TheBigBang_ @orbitalcomics

Have a great day perusing many stalls!!🤓 pic.twitter.com/sCDc8HB6qP — Buttonpress ltd (@Buttonpressltd) August 8, 2020

I really miss doing cons and meeting amazing artists #DCConline

Pls check out my etsy for the prints I would've been selling at the artist alley https://t.co/Tgtk5c80G5 pic.twitter.com/jOYJxDWpnp — NoiseWithin (@noisewithin_) August 8, 2020

Sadly didn't have time for a table drawing, but @IanFayArt #DCConline is such a nice idea.

I'm an animator and character designer who now and then find the time to do a draw.

Here's some of the new stuff I made for #DCC20

Got no online shop, but pm me if interested :) pic.twitter.com/YdArV98wxa — Sandra Andersen (@Drulidoodles) August 8, 2020

Welcome to virtual artist alley #DCConline at @DublinComicCon

I'm JackHates, a small, self taught, Irish freelance illustrator hailing from Co. Louth.

I have a range of A4/A5 prints, stickers, badges and zines on my Etsy store: https://t.co/j1g7TgyVvx pic.twitter.com/wFKFKk0ZbM — JackHates (@JackHates) August 8, 2020

I am super late! I was so busy today but a bunch of stuff is 40% off AND there's free shipping within Ireland! #DCConline https://t.co/zaTIvD3Fr4 pic.twitter.com/MGYRuJVphw — Tamma @ Commissions (@TammaBun) August 8, 2020

Hey everyone!!! This is my stand for #DCConline !! Thanks so much to @IanFayArt for asking me to participate!! This is me selling my wares ♥️ I do commissions too!! ⭐ https://t.co/y5mGLHjf4K

⭐ Instagram/deviantart = TOXIKAIJU pic.twitter.com/2lu1IWsQoK — [ KALAMITY KAIJU @ BOTW2??! • 🍜 ] (@TOXIKAIJU) August 8, 2020

Good morning friends! It's #DCConline weekend! You can catch me over at https://t.co/E9lKeoqEoR selling table top gaming accessories, LGBT+ dice necklaces (and other things) and zines about dumb cats, prints. Free shipping on everything! pic.twitter.com/bfdnQNY5Vj — MorayahPaper (@MorayahPaper) August 8, 2020

#DCCOnline is happening right now! All details on how you can support me are in the pictures below and in this thread. For free comics and 10 Euro a5 commissions go to my website: https://t.co/ogmhOgvJsy pic.twitter.com/vKxETbf47V — Losty (@AaronLosty) August 8, 2020

I've never even been to DCC! Not for lack of trying… but, hey #DCCOnline. I'm Ken, a cartoonist with an ever increasing catalogue of comics.https://t.co/CMznMsOCOy I got fantasy, sci-fi, horror, autobio, you name it! Buy a comic, save my cat! pic.twitter.com/uL1FaerfAh — Ken Mahon (@DetectiveKen) August 8, 2020

Cant go to Dublin Comic Con cause of Corona so #DCConline will suffice here are some of the cosplays I was gonna bring, find more on my insta @arachnerd_cosplay pic.twitter.com/AEZ7lptbLB — Cian_apollo (@CianApollo) August 8, 2020

Hi! Check out this weekend #DCConline ! All our print fairs and comic cons this yes got cancelled and it has been a huge loss for all artists! Please check out our work ❤️ 🎃https://t.co/LNxsloUkZJ

Instagram https://t.co/CrL5hHEaKW pic.twitter.com/aKdiqz78fp — ElisabethNeveuxIllustration (@ElisabethNeveux) August 8, 2020

In true Dave style I forgot that it was #DCCOnline day and have yet to arrive (draw myself) at my table!

I am a comic artist/writer from Dublin who likes bird-watching and detective stories.

(Picture: my table from DCAF.

Not pictured: me saying "Columb-OWL! Ya see?") pic.twitter.com/ZuS3zJ7LLh — Dave, socially distanced (@CaptainWaveyArt) August 8, 2020

SO happy to be part of #DCConline , this weekend would of been one of the best and intense weekends of my year and I love it. so here's me and my wares. Also hold a sale on etsy with 20% two or more stickers!https://t.co/CAr5mnEddc More stuff below! pic.twitter.com/wUQwYyUy8G — Sharkey (@DeadmansPixels) August 8, 2020

This weekend would have been DCC but sadly that can't happen so its online now. To that end, I'm throwing my art hat on the internet #DCConline #dcconline Prints: https://t.co/aggOP9uMUi

Instagram: @aidanwhatthe

Twitter: @Aidan_OSullivan pic.twitter.com/2wRfSd0X37 — Aidan O'Sullivan (@Aidan_OSullivan) August 8, 2020

🌴🍌 my table for #DCCOnline! 🍌🌴

i have prints, charms, buttons, zines and also do marker commissions on my store https://t.co/KmtNCwGDKM for this virtual con weekend get 20% off with the code DCCONLINE ✨✨

check out all the irish talent in the hashtag too!! pic.twitter.com/bwlSUg3Enb — CIG 🍌🍌🍌 @ #DCCOnline (@cigardoesart) August 8, 2020

It's #DCConline this weekend, and as it's a fantasy con I've decided it takes place outside, the weather is great, we're all having a great hair day, and there's free iced coffee on tap. Have a great con everyone! My stall here: https://t.co/NIqri4cAJx pic.twitter.com/85Y80Gu2ev — Faye Doodles🍄🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@MD_Doodles) August 8, 2020

I am super late! I was so busy today but a bunch of stuff is 40% off AND there's free shipping within Ireland! #DCConline https://t.co/zaTIvD3Fr4 pic.twitter.com/MPKDveEeXu — Tamma @ Commissions (@TammaBun) August 9, 2020

#dcconline hey! ive only tabled at one con but ive wanted to try do more

★ i havent made any prints since last year but you can get them here https://t.co/2KiyQ8jnH8

★ get stickers on my redbubble https://t.co/hAMbNVFNv0

★ commission me if you like my art pic.twitter.com/mXQUYCUzaO — Jay 💙 (@azurejpg) August 8, 2020

Hey all @ #DCCOnline! Thanks @IanFayArt for organising this. My names Saoirse and I am a freelance digital artist taking commissions! I also make puppets in my free time 💛✨ Insta: https://t.co/mnUzgdaBwAhttps://t.co/14aquN92OZ pic.twitter.com/57zHg5btLe — Saoirse 🌱 (@SqueeFox) August 8, 2020

Coming up on lunchtime for #DCConline DAY 2! Who wants to join me in a glass of Forbidden Orange Juice (Thank you for the meme @pocketkerrie) pic.twitter.com/vqZPf5Met0 — HAYTCH (@HugoBoylan) August 9, 2020

Hi #DCConline! I'm Paul, a writer and comic creator who would have been bringing my own books and prints to the con, as well as books by @CupanFae, comics with @lb_comic, and the cards, bookmarks and stickers of @RedFoxCards 🧡https://t.co/rKNAA29H55 pic.twitter.com/v7rriVCGO7 — Paul Carroll 📚 (@writeranonymous) August 8, 2020

hey! Here's my virtual table for #DCConline !!

(just imagine the art is blue tacked to the wall behind me lol)

I have a few things in my online shop here!!https://t.co/DCb421iX4N portfolio: https://t.co/mqCc6VYLHH#DCConline @DublinComicCon pic.twitter.com/4zyXLbCEpt — Sadhbh Elliott (@SadhbhElliott) August 8, 2020

At DCC I always offer commissions so here they are too! #DCConline pic.twitter.com/wanAGjZNvn — ✨Katie Fleming✨🏳️‍🌈 (@Katiecanartgood) August 8, 2020

Anthea here, please check out my wares. I've got comics, graphic novels, pins and lots of prints!

You can also check out my #teepublic store for more merch and exclusive designs! https://t.co/Su766tJHFRhttps://t.co/Cq1c2mxIMZ https://t.co/CTni8w8DyQ#DCConline pic.twitter.com/ilMfqnXssw — Anthea West💖💜💙 Dustbunny Queen (@AntheaWest) August 8, 2020

I'm all set up for today's virtual artist's alley since Dublin Comic Con was meant to happen this weekend. Check out my wares here: https://t.co/7AwlXe3FyP#DCConline pic.twitter.com/ztUqkGkhQV — bogs (@Bogswallop) August 8, 2020

Table set ups from my last two cons so you can gauge what my DCC set up would have been like! I'm still offering 20% off any a mystery print bundle exclusive to this weekend! #dcconline

( https://t.co/OOcP5vMyRH ) pic.twitter.com/Uxc6jqsYqs — Jek is Tired (@jekylldraws) August 9, 2020

Hello #DCCOnline! I was meant to be launching "Awakening" and selling my bonsai trees for the first time in March, but here we are. I also make stickers, prints, and sketchbooks, and draw custom Star Wars portraits, like my avi.https://t.co/xW39DtZZhbhttps://t.co/Vy2JjHu3HQ pic.twitter.com/XKgGRjMWCF — Conor Carroll (@mrstability) August 8, 2020

Maybe they should do this for Dublin Comic Con every year…