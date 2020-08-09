Comic Creators Recreate What Dublin Comic Con Would Have Looked Like

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

This weekend would have been the Dublin Comic Con. Which would also have been a great time for all concerned. In its place, there's an online version of video content, but that's just the start. Comic book creators who would be attending have popularised the Dublin Comic Con #DCConline hashtag, and showing off their stuff just as they would have done in Dublin. And many of them have been challenged to draw themselves as they would have appeared at Dublin Comic Con, at their booth. Here are a few examples of the many wonderous talents on display.

Maybe they should do this for Dublin Comic Con every year…

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

