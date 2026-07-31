Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, led sign

Comic Shops Can Let Absolute Batman Shine Out With New LED Sign

Comic shops can let Absolute Batman shine out with a new LED Sign from DC Comics... is this an Absolute Batsignal?

Article Summary DC Comics has unveiled a new LED sign package for comic shops, letting Absolute Batman headline a glowing in-store display.

The updated set includes a light-up aluminium frame, power adapter, and three interchangeable Absolute Universe posters.

Absolute Batman joins Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman in DC’s latest retailer promo push for the hit line.

With the frame now priced at $325, shops can turn Absolute Batman into a beacon for fans drawn to DC’s top seller.

In 2018, DC Comics launched a "changeable LED sign" for comic book stores. An LED frame to be hung inside or outside stores, featuring a new acetate insert every three months that promoted DC Comics products in an attractive fashion. And costing a whopping $200.

Well, skip forward, and while the schedule dropped off during lockdown, DC Comics is still doing the LED frame and the acetate sheet inserts, just less regularly. Which is why they have just got round to doing the Absolute line, with promotional acetate posters featuring cover art from Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman to be displayed.

Absolute Batman featuring art by Nick Dragotta

Absolute Wonder Woman featuring art by Hayden Sherman

Absolute Superman featuring art by Rafa Sandoval

And if you don't have the frame, don't worry, each package includes one light-up aluminium frame, one DC 24v power adapter with 1500mm cord, and three interchangeable posters measuring 24" x 36", and now costs just a mere $325. That's inflation for you.

If you want Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, or Absolute Wonder Woman to serve as a beacon in the night sky for lost souls seeking Absol-ution, this is your opportunity. Maybe it could be an Absolute Batsignal?

Bleeding Cool first broke the news in 2023 about what would become the Absolute Universe, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new DC Comics relaunch called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con that year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all, with the most recent issue topping half a million sales.

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