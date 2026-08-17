Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, Michael Cho

Comic Shops, Check Your Orders For This Avengers Armageddon #4 Cover

Comic Shops, Check Your Orders For This Classified Avengers Armageddon #4 Cover

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon Classified: comic shops should review FOC orders for #4 before Marvel reveals the Michael Cho spoiler cover.

Speculation around Avengers Armageddon #4 suggests a major debut or twist that could leave retailers underordered.

Chip Zdarsky teases Avengers Armageddon #4 as a huge swing that changes the Marvel Universe and launches Avengers #1.

Solicits for Avengers Armageddon #3 to #5 point to heroes falling, public unrest, and a key Marvel history moment in #4.

So, earlier today, I ran a big Avengers Armageddon spoiler. Possibly. No spoilers in this article, I promise. But since then, I have encountered a couple of other folk who seem to have also heard the news. And now we are looking at the Michael Cho Spoiler Variant cover to next month's Avengers Assemble #4 with new eyes. It goes to FOC order cut off tonight, even though Avengers Assemble #3 isn't out till Wednesday and so Marvel Comics isn't yet revealing the cover. Well, Bleeding Cool readers know what I think will be on it. And if that's right, there just won't be enough copies ordered by anyone, will there? Unless, of course, they know. Unless Marvel Comics told a few of them. Or maybe they just read it on Bleeding Cool…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 MICHAEL CHO SPOILER VARIANT

$4.99 On sale Sep 16, 2026 FOC Aug 17, 2026

Chip Zdarsky says "Okay, so, I'm profoundly anti-hype. I'm proud of the stories I make and that's all the hype anyone needs as far as I'm concerned! But man, oh man, this issue… I actually feel hyped. It's a huge swing and I was surprised Marvel let me do it. The end of this issue changes the landscape of the Marvel Universe from here on out. It sets up massive stories and was supremely satisfying to write. And Delio and Frank drew the hell out of it," he adds. Here's a preview of Avengers: Armageddon #4…

Remember, Chip Zdarsky has plans for Bucky as well…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!