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Comic Shops Get Surprise Ashcans With Turok, Transformers & G.I. Joe

Comic shops get surprise ashcans in November with Turok, Transformers and G.I. Joe from Image Comics and Skybound

Article Summary Comic shops get a surprise Skybound Visions ashcan with Transformers #37 orders, previewing new Transformers, G.I. Joe and Turok stories.

Skybound’s new Visions line launches with standalone adventures starring Bumblebee, Dr. Mindbender and Turok in early 2027.

Retailers also receive promo posters and materials in November as Skybound builds buzz for its Transformers and G.I. Joe slate.

Turok: Son of Stone confirms Skybound’s Gold Key plans, alongside fresh Image Comics series for Transformers and G.I. Joe.

Skybound is following up its New York Comic Con announcements with something retailers can actually put in customers' hands: the official Skybound Visions Ashcan from Image Comics. Comic shops ordering Transformers #37 out this week will receive matching copies of the ashcan, plus an extra 10% on top, for the 11th of November. Inside are early interiors, character designs and more from the three launch titles that make up Skybound's new "Visions" line of standalone, evergreen stories.

Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet by Tate Brombal and Matt Emmons, in stores January 27, 2027

by Tate Brombal and Matt Emmons, in stores January 27, 2027 G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender by Karl Kerschl and Doug Mahnke, in stores February 3, 2027

by Karl Kerschl and Doug Mahnke, in stores February 3, 2027 Turok: Son of Stone by Stephen Graham Jones and Leandro Fernández, in stores March 10, 2027

Skybound is positioning the series as complete stories that work as jumping-on points for new readers while still giving longtime fans something fresh. Retailers will also receive a double-sided promotional poster featuring the first two titles with their 18th of November shipments, as well as more Visions-themed promo material to follow. Skybound is actively soliciting photos of in-store displays.

The first wave includes a revival of the classic Gold Key character Turok, The Dinosaur Hunter/Son Of Stone, which aligns with Bleeding Cool's big scoop earlier in the year, now confirmed, that Skybound and Robert Kirkman have acquired the Gold Key licenses for Magnus Robot Fighter, Turok, Dinosaur Hunter, and Solar Man of the Atom. Alongside Turok comes a fresh limited series for Transformers and G.I. Joe characters, all published through Image Comics. Say, you don't suppose he could become Turok The Dinobot Hunter? Magnus Transformers Fighter?

Sean Mackiewicz, SVP at Skybound, said, "Skybound Visions pairs beloved comic book characters with the most interesting comic book creators working today, to present their personal takes on these fan-favourites. Visions is all about surprising creators, surprising characters, and surprising storytelling, and we have plenty more in store for 2027 and beyond."

Turok: Son of Stone by Stephen Graham Jones & Leandro Fernández

Turok wanted to dig up the past. Now, he must survive it. Turok dreamed that his dig in New Mexico would make his name legendary. But when the ground gave way, he fell through history and landed in a valley that shouldn't exist. Where the Ice Age sits on top of the time of dinosaurs, and at every turn he discovers an era older and hungrier than the last. In a relentless quest to return to his son, Turok must unearth the truth about this hidden world and not lose his grip on a shifting reality that threatens to consume him. Sometimes a dream coming true is a nightmare beyond imagination… March 10, 2027

Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet by Tate Brombal & Matt Emmons

After a devastating Decepticon attack, Bumblebee is stranded on an uncharted planet. Lost in the galaxy, with no way to call for help, the so-called "weakest of all the Autobots" must tackle the biggest mission of his young life. But beneath its surface, this strange planet holds a secret that's already begun to corrupt and change its indigenous life. Now, the Autobots' greatest hope must come from the evolution of its most unexpected warrior… if Bee can survive being hunted by the deadliest Decepticon of all! Release Date: January 27, 2027

G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender by Karl Kerschl & Doug Mahnke

The last team of Joes sent to the Island of Dr. Mindbender never came back… Now, Codename: Flint must return to active duty to lead a fresh batch of recruits to the isolated compound of a madman. A mad scientist who's grown madder every year–and his creations more monstrous. In the deadliest mission of his career, Flint just wants to rescue his old friends and get back to his family. But on this island, survival isn't just half the battle–it's the whole damn war! February 2, 2027

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