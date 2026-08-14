Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, Prana

Comic Shops Revenue Is Up 20% This Spring, Compared To Last Year

Comic Store Revenue Is Up 20% This Spring, Compared To Last Year... what does this mean for your local comic book shop?

Article Summary Comic shops posted nearly 20% revenue growth this spring, driven by more transactions rather than higher prices.

Median comic shops grew 26.1%, showing gains spread across the market instead of being led by a few top stores.

Trading cards, back issues, and graphic novels powered comic shop growth, while comics still remained the top seller.

Every day of the week grew for comic shops, but manga sales fell sharply as supply problems continued into 2026.

The comics direct market is not just growing, it's spreading out. A new data-only industry report from Prana: Direct Market Solutions, analysing the performance of a "cohort" of 68 comic shops out of around 2,000, shows total revenue jumped 19.9% year-over-year from Q2 2025 to Q2 2026, climbing from $12,220,000 to $14,640,000. Individual sales numbers rose in near lockstep, up 19.6%, adding roughly 54,000 transactions. The average purchase price remained essentially flat, dipping a negligible 0.2%. In other words, more people are walking through the doors and buying more often, rather than filling bigger baskets.

The most important sentence in the report states, "the median store grew 26.1%, outpacing the aggregate for the first time in this report series, meaning growth broadened across the cohort rather than concentrating in a few top performers." For years, strong headline numbers in the direct market have often been powered by a handful of high-performing stores. In Q2 2026, the middle of the pack actually grew faster than the overall total. The industry is expanding its base, and growth is distributing more widely than it did even one quarter ago.

Every Category Family Is Growing, But Trading Cards And Slabs Are Booming

Every major product family posted gains. No exceptions. But Trading Cards and CCG slabs items led the pack with a blistering +44.8% revenue increase, generating $2.79 million across the cohort. Store participation sat at 79%. Median store growth in the category was still impressive at 31.2%. The Pokémon Company also delivered a staggering 143.5% increase in sales. The category is no longer the exclusive domain of a few aggressive early movers. Back issues followed closely with 34.7% growth on $920.000 in revenue, with 85% of stores surveyed selling them. Books & Graphic Novels rose 26.7% to $2,410,000. Collectables & Toys grew 19.3% to $898,000. Games added 16.2% to reach $1,950,000. Even with the smaller categories, accessories were up 15.8% and supplies up 7.9%. Comics as a whole were up 9% to $3,490,000. Comics themselves remain the largest single family by revenue, but the growth engine has clearly shifted toward cards, back issues, and books.

No Such Thing As "Soft" Days Anymore

Every day of the week saw sales increase by 17% to 33%. Tuesday was the fastest-growing day at 32.9%, and Saturday remains the largest revenue day, accounting for 23.4% of the weekly total. Wednesday's share of weekly revenue slipped slightly from 21.3% in Q1 to 19.2%, and Friday was the slowest grower at 17.1%, cooling off from its stronger performance earlier in the year. The data no longer supports treating any single day as the problem child that needs rescuing.

Manga Is Slipping

Manga continues to struggle, dropping by 39.6% from $192,800 to $116,400. The Q1 report had already flagged ongoing supply constraints dating back to late 2025. Those constraints appear unresolved. But the direct market is expanding on the back of more customers walking through the door, not higher prices. Cards are leading, growth is broadening, and for the first time in this data series, the median store is outperforming the aggregate. That is a healthier-looking industry than many expected heading into the second half of 2026.

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