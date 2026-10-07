Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, Prana

Comic Store Revenue Is Up Over A Quarter Based On This Time Last Year

Comic Store Revenue Is Up Over A Quarter Based On This Time Last Year - here's how it breaks down

Article Summary Comic Stores Increase Income in 2026 as same-store Q3 revenue jumps 25.9% year over year across 82 tracked shops.

Higher transactions and bigger baskets lifted sales, with Q1 up 16.5%, Q2 up 19.9%, and Q3 reaching $17.8 million.

Trading cards led Q3 dollar growth at 36%, while graphic novels, comics, games, back issues, and toys also advanced.

Wednesday remained the top sales day, but Friday grew fastest, as retailers were urged to prioritize books, cards, and pullboxes.

Today's New York Comic Con Retailer Day provided a clearer picture of comic shop cash registers than the Direct Market usually offers. Prana Direct Market Solutions founder Atom Freeman presented Q3 2026 point-of-sale results and told retailers that same-store revenue at tracked shops rose 25.9% against Q3 2025.

The comparison used only data stores that have a full prior-year quarter in the system. That set has grown as more shops come online, 40 stores for the Q1 year-over-year read, 68 for Q2, and 82 for Q3. Across those 82 shops, Q3 2026 register sales totalled $17.8 million. Transactions were up 18.6%, and the average purchase rose 5.2%, the first such increase this year. Comic book shops were also up in sales by 16.5% in Q1 and 19.9% in Q2.

The platform now has more than 100 stores for future analysis, as the year-over-year analysis is limited to shops with two full years of data.

Atom Freeman reported that early in the year, only a handful of larger stores carried the gains, but that flipped in Q2, as the median store was ahead for the rest of the reports.

Trading cards and collectable card games accounted for 36% of the dollar growth in Q3 versus the year-ago quarter, and books and graphic novels were next at 22%. Periodical comics accounted for 13% of the growth and remain the largest product family in the store. Their share of Q3 sales slipped from 30.3% to 26.7% because other categories grew faster. Games were up 9%, back issues 8%, collectables and toys 7%, other products 4%, and supplies 2%. Accessories were under 1%.

The conclusion was drawn that where buying power and allocation matter, such as trading cards, CCGs, collectables, toys and games, larger stores pulled ahead. Where the product is broadly available, such as back issues, comics, and graphic novels, the typical store kept pace or led. So while cards drove more than a third of the new dollars, the biggest gains in cards were with the larger shops. Graphic novels and comics were the categories where a mid-sized shop could match or beat the big guys

Wednesday accounted for 21.7% of revenue and Saturday for 20.5%. Friday was third at 18.1%, then Sunday 12.4%, Thursday 11.7%, Monday 8.0%, and Tuesday 7.7%. Year-over-year, Friday was the fastest-growing day at +30.9%. Monday was up 27.0%, Wednesday 26.9%, Tuesday 24.8%, Sunday 23.6%, Saturday 20.3%, and Thursday 19.3%. New comic book day still leads but the weekend-adjacent Friday is where the growth rate is highest.

Atom Freeman closed with four operating notes from the data.

Make room for books and graphic novels. The category is in every store in the set, and the typical shop grew almost 40% in Q3. Treat cards as a strategy, not a sideline. They produced over a third of new dollars, but the largest gains went to bigger stores. Protect the pullbox. Comics grew 9% to 11% every quarter and remain the biggest family in the shop. Plan around Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday is the biggest day. Friday is growing the fastest.

Prana Direct Market Solutions is the consulting and media shop Freeman runs around the Direct Market. It publishes the Prana Bestseller List, the weekly Prana Bullet newsletter, and the Comic Industry Insiders podcast and live show. The Q3 deck was presented under the banner of Retailer Day at New York Comic Con 2026.

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