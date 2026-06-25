Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: hello kitty, Mariko Tamaki, polybag

Comic Shops Sleeping On Hello Kitty Comic Sticker Sheet Variant Demand

Comic shops are not paying enough attention to Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World #1 polybagged variant sticker editions

Article Summary Hello Kitty: Hello World #1 hits Final Order Cut-Off Monday, giving comic shops a key chance to boost orders now.

Cover A of Hello Kitty: Hello World #1 comes polybagged with one of three exclusive collectible sticker sheets.

The sticker chase could attract Sanrio and Hello Kitty collectors as much as the comic, making variants a major draw.

Mariko Tamaki and Cody Lemieux launch Hello Kitty’s comic debut at IDW, with the first issue on sale August 12, 2026.

Okay, comic book shops, heads up, no one has seen this coming. Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Cody Lemieux is a new comic book licensed from Sanrio that hits Final Order Cut-Off from IDW Publishing through Penguin Random House this coming Monday. And the main Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World #1 cover A by Paulina Ganucheau is polybagged with one of three exclusive collectable sticker sheets. These are exclusive to the direct comic book market of comic shops and may be more of a draw to Hello Kitty collectors than the comic book itself. Start thinking X-Force #1 polybagged with trading cards, and you might come close. It was mentioned in the IDW July solicits catalogue, but not in the solicitation text itself. And it really should have been. Stickers are a way bigger deal in the collecting community than most comic book shops have realised, but everyone on Artist Alleys have. And now official, limited, exclusive, 1-in-3, Hello Kitty sticker sets are coming to comic book stores in August, and the market may even be further primed for this at San Diego Comic-Con. Hello Kitty collectors have been primed, comic stores less so. Comic stores? If you weren't aware of this, at least triple your orders for Cover A. If you were aware, double them. This is going to be Harley Quinn Fortnite digital download codes of Avengers: Armageddon, Magic: The Gathering card, all over again. And if this plays out like I think it may play out, variant sticker sets will be the new blind bags… I am thinking Ben 10 meets X-Force #1 for the Pop Mart world… who will not be getting this comic. Just the comic shops…

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #1

Writer Mariko Tamaki

Artist Cody Lemiuex

She's here! Hello, world—it's Hello Kitty! Welcome one and all to Hello Kitty and her friends' first major swing into the comic book world. Everything is going well in Hello Kitty's life: Her friends are happy, her radio show is popular, and she even has the perfect gift to give! But all of that comes to a screeching halt when My Melody bursts in to reveal that her bow has gone missing! Suddenly, the iconic symbols of our favorite characters all start disappearing, and it's up to Hello Kitty to solve the case! But that's not all—as friends start to suspect each other, our super detective must solve the mystery and keep everyone together! It's a mess only Hello Kitty can solve! Join comic legend and multiple Eisner Award–winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Detective Comics) and rising artist Cody Lemieux for the groundbreaking comics launch of the world's sweetheart! Cover A comes polybagged with one of three exclusive collectible sticker sheets, unseal the surprise and start the chase to track down all three and complete the full set! FOC 6/29/26 On sale August 12, 2026

Hello Kitty is a globally iconic fictional character created in 1974 by designer Yuko Shimizu, with later design work by Yuko Yamaguchi, owned by Japanese company Sanrio, and first appeared on merchandise in March 1975, starting with a simple vinyl coin purse. Sanrio developed her as part of their focus on cute (kawaii) characters for social communication and gifts. The "Hello" in her name comes from the greeting theme. She's depicted as an English girl, Kitty White, who looks like a cat, living in the suburbs of London with her family, parents George and Mary White, twin sister Mimmy, and grandparents. And she is massive.

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