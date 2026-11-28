Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, comic store in your future

Comic Store In Your Future: How Not To Foil Your Business With Love

Comic Store In Your Future: How Not To Foil Your Business With Love Of Comics...

Article Summary Opening a Comic Store takes passion and profit, as rent, repairs, and weekly inventory costs quickly become reality.

Running a Comic Store means balancing great customers with messy shoppers, missed signs, and people who test limits.

A successful Comic Store stocks what customers want, even when personal favorites, variants, and demand are hard to predict.

Foil variants can boost Comic Store sales, but pricing, ordering blind, and distributor policies can cut into profits fast.

My love of comic books led me to open a comic store. No one, and I mean no one, said I would make a fortune at it. That said, of course, it needs to make money. Reality will smack one in the face after opening up a new store. The energy of being naive gives way to this: this is how it needs to be. Being nice and willing to bend over backward for people can lead others to try to take advantage of you. There will be those who appreciate what you do, those who expect it, and those who will try to take advantage.

My store is small, though thousands of dollars a week may be spent to keep it going. One of the biggest shocks to me, even though I did a budget before opening, was how much money I was spending. Seeing it on paper and actually spending it was a weird adjustment for me. Paying rent and thinking that is a lot of comic books to sell just to pay the rent. One of the things that surprised others the most was that, if, say, the heater or air goes out (which it did), even though I do not own the property, I get to replace it. When I first opened, I owned a residential unit and rented that out. That was the opposite; if something broke there, I had to replace it. I joked I needed to own a commercial property and rent a residential unit to live in.

There are some amazing people I have met through the store who give me hope for the world, and others who make me surprised that the world has lasted this long. I have people who go through the back issue bin, take comics out, and then leave them without putting them back. No idea why it happens. I do not go out shopping and, after picking up items, just set them down anywhere, though for some reason, at a comic store, that is alright? I have even had people come up to the counter to pay, and I ask, "What about the ones you just left lying on top of the back issue bins?" I never get an answer, just maybe some stuttering.

Over the past 16 years in business, I have noticed that the signs and posters we put up are less likely to be seen. People are so used to using their phones that they pay less attention to their surroundings. Some would say this is unprofessional of me, and they could be right. I try to keep things at the store that remind me of why I do this. Things that give me, as I call it, mental fuel, so when things are not going well, I remember why I do this. Some would say that space should be used to sell more.

I am a big Legion of Superheroes fan. The original characters, not the ones here, are a new writer who will totally make them their own version, and then when the writer leaves, no one else wants to use their version. When I first opened, I tried to push it as much as possible. It just did not click with others. Not everything that a store owner promotes will be a hit. That does not mean other things I like do not click with others; I enjoyed the Uncanny X-Force coming out at the time, along with many others. The writing and art were great. Many of my customers are older customers, and we talk about past comic stories. I also enjoy current characters.

My ideal version of comics is not everyone's, of course. Variety is the spice of life. What the customers want is what I need to sell. Sounds easy? I wish. Long ago, before all the variants, it was a lot easier. Selling ten issues of a certain title month to month? The decision might be: should one order 11 to see if another person might come in to buy it and increase readership? With comics, having two, three, four, even five or more open-to-order variants makes what was simple very complicated. At times, as the order deadline approaches, the cover image might just say "image coming soon." Art, of course, is subjective; what I like does not mean everyone else will. Last month's issue might sell out, and I will order the same number, only to end up with too many unsold copies of the same title this month. Sometimes one person will buy each copy of each variant for a new title.

Foil variants look very different when ordering online than they do in person. This means comic stores order them months in advance before knowing what the foil will really look like. The Predator vs Punisher, latest Dungeons & Dragons 1 foil variant, and latest Transformers foil covers look amazing; I wish I had ordered more. DC, please, no more retail $24.99 foil variants. That is price gouging. After years of Marvel shafting stores over foil pricing, it looks like Marvel is printing the correct price on their foil covers and giving stores the same discount on foils as they do on non-foils. I still remember ordering Marvel foils through Diamond, and the cost to the store was higher than Marvel's printed cover price. Not cool.

What helps make the comic store worth it to me? Making money, of course. That keeps the lights on and lets me keep selling comic books and bringing new people into the comic book community as collectors or readers. The other thing? Reading a comic book and being entertained. It still works…

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