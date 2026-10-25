Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, comic shop, comic store in your future

Comic Store In Your Future: Sixteen Years Strong, Still Learning

Comic Store In Your Future: Sixteen Years Strong, But Still Learning Every Day

Article Summary Comic Store In Your Future marks 16 years at Rodman Comics, still adapting to roadwork, disruptions, and retail surprises.

Anniversary turnout dipped, but higher spending proved Comic Store In Your Future still thrives through loyal customers.

Private in-store auctions became a standout success, turning Comic Store In Your Future into a fun, reliable event hub.

Lessons from 16 years shape Comic Store In Your Future, from smarter promotions to hopes for Marvel and year 20.

Sixteen years of Rodman Comics are now in the official records. Was there ever any doubt? Heck, yes. Whether it was the start of COVID in 2020 or the first day of spring this year, with cones and lane closures in front of the store. I thought it was an early start and that the construction might be finished this year. I was wrong; the road in front of the store has not even been broken yet. That is part of owning a business: rolling with changes and making the best of things you cannot control. You can do everything correctly and, through no fault of your own, still see your business close.

There were fewer people in for this year's anniversary than last year's. I am assuming it was due to the upcoming road construction. I also broke my own rule about telling everyone who came in about the anniversary in person. Instead, I posted all the details on Facebook and put up fliers in the store, thinking that would be enough this year. That was foolish on my part; I have known for years that taking the time to talk to people in person is still the most effective way of communicating. That said, the average spending per person was up over last year's anniversary, which basically balanced it out.

Even after sixteen years, I am still learning. Many of the things we do now are things I wish we had done when we first opened. Such as the monthly private auctions, which might be the most fun I have at the store. We used to do a livestream auction, but sadly, much like eBay at times, the high bidders would simply not pay, even though they had outbid people who would have paid. Now I get to choose the people I want to deal with, and we have a blast in person. Making money and having fun at the same time is a great experience; everyone knows they have to pay for what they win before leaving, and while the livestream may be history, it has evolved into something that endures. People laugh and have a good time; there are no fees, and folks even drive for hours to be part of it.

Many things we have tried did not work, but I learned long ago to leave my ego out of it. Egg on my face? So be it. The learning was worth it, and it was an expensive education. I still remember our first sales, which I called "Rod Deals." I almost didn't, and thought the name was too corny. Years later, the sales are still called Rod Deals.

I also learned not to let my customers vote on store decisions. Last year, letting people vote on what I thought would be a simple decision- the flavors for the cake and cupcakes- turned into a distraction. This year, to make things simpler and easier, the flavors were pre-picked. It was a heck of a lot easier.

I look forward to the future. Marvel has new leadership, so I am hoping for a better direction for the company. The store next door to us in the strip mall just closed. A fast-food place just north of us also closed. The "construction" on the road is not doing the businesses here any favors. I see people parking in our lot and then running across the street to another fast-food place because they cannot turn into that parking lot when heading south. I am hoping the construction will be over soon, and I am wondering what next year's challenges, changes, and learning experiences will be. Marvel's Midnight titles started with a bang, to say the least. Will they stay hot into next year? Only the future will tell. I need to start planning an extra-special cake for the twentieth…

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